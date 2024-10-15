Robin Roberts' ultra-chic $2.5 million NY penthouse offers the most spectacular views — see inside

Robin Roberts may retreat to her Connecticut home for tranquility on weekends when she's not hosting GMA, but her Manhattan apartment looks pretty dreamy too.

The TV anchor's city abode is a $2.5 million penthouse and Robin recently opened the doors to her luxury pad — and the views are breathtaking.

Robin delivered her morning message from the comfort of her home with the Big Apple's skyline stretching out behind her.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robin Roberts gives tour of her colorful Connecticut home

The lights from the city twinkled through the huge windows which wrapped around her open-plan living room.

Candles and pictures adorned the space, and Robin had carefully turned her frames away from the camera to offer some privacy.

© Instagram Robin Roberts has a stunning NY penthouse

The neat, cream sofas had cushions scattered on them each with a picture or message on their covers.

Robin spends a lot of time in her apartment, which is in close proximity to the GMA studios.

Her wife, Amber Laign, mostly resides in Connecticut, which Robin spoke about in her book, Everybody's Got Something, which was released in 2014.

At the time, she said: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

The couple met on a blind date in 2005, and have been together ever since.

© Instagram The lovebirds married in a large ceremony in September 2023

They tied the knot in September 2023, at their Connecticut home.

Robin and Amber had a stunning backyard wedding in the house that cost the Good Morning America host $410k when she bought it two decades ago.

It boasts a beautiful pool and enchanted garden.

© Raymond Hall Robin often stays in the city while Amber resides in Connecticut

While idyllic, living in the country comes with an element of danger.

Last year, she revealed they'd been visited by bears.

During a segment on GMA, she recalled: "I remember in my backyard in Connecticut, we had bears. You had the mama bear and then suddenly the baby bears," said Robin before adding: "You really have to be careful."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robin Roberts records bears in her backyard

Earlier that same year, Robin shared footage of her and Amber's reaction to the animals who climbed over their garden fence.

At the time, she captioned the clip: "We had visitors in our CT backyard & as you can hear Sweet Amber was a weee bit stressed."

© Instagram Robin and Amber went on their first date 19 years ago

The two huge animals could be seen gaining access to their property. Amber was filming and Robin could be heard saying: "Get away from the window."

Fortunately, no damage was done and Robin was later able to deliver an update and said the bears had "got bored and decided to move on."