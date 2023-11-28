George Stephanopoulos unveils unusually casual appearance in cozy video as he announces big news

George Stephanopoulos more often than not wears a suit and tie to work each day on Good Morning America, and as a result, it's become his trademark style.

The ABC star doesn't tend to share much about his personal life, but this week, he took to Instagram to post on Instagram a new video of himself recording the audiobook for his upcoming book, The Situation Room, sporting a very different look.

George was captured on camera dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants, complete with a beanie hat and glasses, while getting cozy to sit down and record the audio.

Fans were delighted after the star shared the video, with many expressing their excitement about the upcoming audiobook. "How exciting, look forward to buying it!" one wrote, while another responded: "Can't wait!" A third added: "It'll be so interesting and I can't wait to read it."

George's book will be published in May 2024, and the synopsis reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room.

"And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

George is no stranger to The White House, having worked as a former senior advisor to President Clinton. Until 2010, the star was living and working in Washington D.C., the very place he met his wife, Ali Wentworth, whose mom, Muffie Wentworth, served as social secretary to Nancy Reagan in the 1980s.

The couple, along with their two children, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, moved to New York City when George landed his job on Good Morning America.

At the time, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple. She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

There's been a big change in George and Ali's home life this year, as the couple became empty nesters back in August when their daughter Harper left home to attend college.

The couple have been quite vocal on social media about their struggles adapting to the change, but remain close to both their daughters and are no doubt looking forward to spending quality time with them over the holiday season.

