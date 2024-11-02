Cher, 78, rocks very surprising look for memorable public appearance

Cher is known for her love of bold colors, bright sparkles and an outfit that makes you sit up and take notice so it was a surprise when she attended a Halloween party in a hoodie and cargo pants –and it was a repeat from days earlier.

The 78-year-old went for comfortable over couture for Kendall Jenner's bash held at Chateau Marmont on October 31, 2024, rocking a pair of eggplant-colored cargo pants embellished in diamantes, and a mauve-colored zip-up hoodie, paired with a small black handbag.

© MEGA Cher is seen arriving at the Chateau Marmont on October 31, 2024 in West Hollywood, California

Cher wore her iconic black locks loose in waves, and she was joined by her god-daughter Jesse Jo Stark, leaving boyfriend A.E at home.

Camila Cabello, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Rebel Wilson and newly-engaged couple Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were also in attendance.

© MEGA Cher wore the same outfit as days earlier

But Cher had worn the same outfit – with an added black leather – for a date night with A.E. and his son Slash, earlier in the week.

The couple took his son for a night out at Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA premiere, where they were spotted together on the red carpet.

© @cher Cher and A.E. with Slash and the cast of Cirque du Soleil

A.E., real name Alexander Edwards, and Cher's romance is clearly going from strength to strength, as the "Believe" singer shared a photo of the family on Instagram with the cast of Cirque du Soleil, revealing their special VIP treatment.

The singer was asked on the red carpet about her relationship with "the little guy," and how much fun they had together, and she responded, "so much".

Alexander shares his son with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose; they welcomed Slash in October 2019, and split in 2021.

© CHRIS DELMAS Cher (R), boyfriend US producer Alexander Edwards and his son Slash on the red carpet

Amber, the former girlfriend of Kanye West, has also called Cher a blessing in the family's life.

"I'm very happy that [Alexander is] with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” she said of the couple, who started dating in 2022, on the Jason Lee Podcast. "It's not all mayhem and stuff."