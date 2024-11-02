Kamala Harris' presidential style began before she could even talk — here's proof

Kamala Harris is one stylish candidate. Her presidential look consists of sublimely cut suits in a variety of primary shades and she often accessories with great necklaces. Her style isn't fussy, it's classic and modern, and what many would refer to as quiet luxury.

We've looked through the archives and the politician has always dressed in this elite way, which was only proven on Friday evening when the Democrat shared a wonderful throwback picture of herself and her sister Maya as young children. It is unknown what age Kamala and her sister were in the snap, but they look very small.

© @kamalaharris Kamala Harris as a child with her sister and mother

Kamala, who celebrated her 60th birthday this month, is the eldest and she looked lovely as she posed alongside her mother and sibling, in the cutest tweed coat. The style was made in a fabulous mustard yellow tone and this type of timeless look really wouldn't look out of place today.

© Getty Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee for president, often wears tweed blazers

Tweed jackets are synonymous with well-put together dressing and the tot looked so stylish at such a young age. Kamala has clearly carried this elite sense of style throughout her life and it's even more prevalent today.

WATCH: Kamala Harris: from trailblazing upbringing to White House aspirations

Alongside the vintage snap, the 60-year-old wrote a heartfelt message to her followers.

She began: "I love this country with all my heart. And I believe in its promise—because I’ve lived it."

© Getty U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris always looks incredible

Reflecting on her childhood, the wife of Doug Emhoff wrote: "I grew up as a child of the Civil Rights Movement. My parents would take me to marches when I was a toddler, where crowds of people of all races, faiths, and walks of life came together for freedom and opportunity. I’ve lived the promise of America.

© Kevin Dietsch Kamala always wears sharp suits

She added: "I saw how hard my mother worked to give her daughters the same chances this country gave her. I was blessed to have family by blood and family by love who instilled in me the values of community, compassion, and faith that have always defined our nation at our best."

The 49th vice president of the United States continued: "I’ve spent my life fighting for people who have been overlooked, but who still believe that in this country, we should all be equal in the eyes of the law. I’ve lived the promise of America—and I see the promise of America in all of you."