Cher wows in phenomenal leather pants following stunning hair transformation

The singing legend Cher took to the stage last night at iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and she looked phenomenal. The 'Believe' singer stepped out looking totally ageless in a pair of on-trend pants we should all have in our winter wardrobes.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' singer, 77, stepped out in a pair of glittery ruched figure-hugging leather pants which she paired with a ribbed black top adorned with four oversized diamanté-encrusted buckles.

© Getty Cher performed onstage during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023

The singing superstar added an additional layer in the form of a black boxy blazer with satin lapels. She also kept it coming on the bling front. Cher stacked rhinestone-adorned chains, embellished fingerless gloves, and was even seen clutching onto a rhinestone-encrusted silver microphone.

The biggest surprise of the evening was Cher's transformed hair. Known for her iconic jet-black curls, Cher has switched things up in recent years, and last night she went wild and had a mane of blonde waves with straight ends for a rock'n'roll feel.

© Getty Cher rocked blonde curls

Her makeup was so glamorous. Cher's youthful skin glowed and her taupe and mauve eyeshadow look was a characteristic touch of sparkle.

© Getty Cher rocks leather time and time again

Cher is no stranger to a leather look. In fact, it's a fabric she has worn a lot recently and has been known to wear throughout her illustrious career.

Cher on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon © Getty Often Cher embraces a 'go big or go home' approach to fashion. But when the hitmaker made an appearance on The Tonight Show recently she added some subtle leather accessories to her look which amplified the entire aesthetic. Spot her leather knuckle gloves and high-shine leather heeled boots that take her look to the next level.



Cher at the Royal Variety Performance © ITV/Shutterstock Fans were obsessed with Cher's leather corset when she took to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall in November for the Royal Variety Performance. The Grammy Award winner teamed the leather corset top featuring silver hardware with a white shirt and some show-stopping skin-tight studded pants.



Cher at Paris Fashion Week © Getty This summer Cher was spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing an incredible oversized leather blazer with a white ribbed tank top and baggy cargo pants for a totally age-defying look. Her pillowed leather bag was a cool trendy touch.



Cher at the CFDA Fashion Awards © Getty One of Cher's most iconic looks to date, never mind best leather looks, is the incredible outfit she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards last year. The star wore a figure-hugging cropped leather jacket Bardot-style zipped up as a top with a floor-length satin black skirt with thigh-split and black fishnet stockings for a phenomenal rocker chic look.



Where it all began © Getty Cher has been rocking leather since the early days. Who could forget the incredible catsuit moment with the cropped leather jacket and classic curls of the era when Cher stepped on stage in 1987? A killer jacket just never went out of style. If Cher could turn back time we know there's no way the singer would erase the leather looks from her style repertoire.



