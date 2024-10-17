Cher, 78, exudes confidence in waist-cinching jacket and silky bralette during date night with boyfriend AE, 38

Cher looked sensational on Wednesday evening when she attended the launch of Burberry's renovated New York flagship store at East 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The Believe singer, 78, looked chic in a Burberry sleek, mid-length black trench coat and matching tailored, wide-leg trousers. The pop star knotted the trench effortlessly around her waist, while the plunging neckline flashed her sultry, silk black bra that was layered beneath.

© TheStewartofNY Cher looked chic in her black trench coat paired with a sparkly Burbery bag

Fashioned by stylist Patti Wilson, the elegant look was accessorised with a sparkly, black Burberry 'Mini Knight Bag' taken straight from the runway, while the trousers hemmed over a pair of concealed heels.

Cher paired a dainty diamond necklace with a large rock on her left-ring finger, while keeping her make-up natural with a glittery, pink eye and glossy, rosy lip.

The Goddess of Pop put on a youthful display as she completed her look with her signature long platinum blonde wig styled in loose, beachy waves.

© XNY/Star Max Cher looked loved up with boyfriend, Alexander Edwards

Cher attended the event hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, music executive Alexander ''AE'' Edwards, 38. The singer confirmed her relationship back in November 2022 after meeting AE at Paris Fashion Week in September.



Burberry's reception exuded glitz with a stellar guest list. Cher was pictured at the store’s reopening alongside Burberry's Creative Director Daniel Lee, British model Cara Delevingne, and American supermodel Tyra Banks.

© Lexie Moreland Cher was among other guests such as Tyra Banks at the reception

The Burberry cocktail soirée marked the star's first public appearance since headlining the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in six years on Tuesday night. Cher shared the runway with star-studded 'Angels', including Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid, putting on an electrifying performance. The highly anticipated fashion show also featured music from rising South African artist Tyla, and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

The I Got You Babe musician is set to release a 640-page autobiography titled Cher: The Memoir, Part One on December 3. The release will be accompanied with a five-date book tour beginning on November 20 in New York City.