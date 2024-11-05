Beyoncé wears red-hot Baywatch swimsuit as she channels Pamela Anderson in with secret message

Halloween may have been on October 31, but for Beyoncé, the season has only just concluded as she shared her final outfit for the season — a red hot surprise for fans.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé stunned in the red swimsuit

The "BODYGUARD" singer took to Instagram to share her retro look as she channeled Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, wearing a bright red swimsuit in imitation of the famous lifeguards.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé gave fans a Halloween surprise

Beyoncé paired the figure-hugging look with larger than life, bright blonde tresses with bangs that fell messily over her eyes, covered in a shimmery purple eyeshadow.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé's sultry look

She also donned a number of her other iconic looks, including a tight fitting black corset which plunged at her neckline, as well as net gloves that went up her arms.

© @beyonce Instagram "Beywatch"

The singer's homage to the actress was all part of what appeared to be a music video for her singer "BODYGUARD."

Singing the popular track from her COWBOY CARTER album, she smoked a cigarette and appeared to drink some Sir Davis whiskey in the clip, which drove fans wild.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson at the VMAs

Her fans took to the comments to express their excitement about what they called her "visuals" for the record. Notably, the singer has yet to release any formal music videos for her RENAISSANCE or COWBOY CARTER albums, so fans were excited by the very suggestion of more from the artist.

© @beyonce Beyoncé channels Betty Davis

"We got the Cowboy Carter visuals before the Renaissance visuals," one fan joked.

Another added: "Wait this is basically [a] music video I'll take it."

"The ONLY visuals we are getting are IG video clips," a third said, with someone else pleading: "I know you've Beynwatching the visuals but please release them."

Whether or not the clip was a sign that Beyoncé will be releasing visuals for the first and second parts of her record trilogy, there was one definite message in the video: go vote! The singer flaunted a fake starter gun, its message read: "VOTE!" as if to remind her fans to get out to the polling stations on the day of the election.

© @beyonce

"Bey literally said you get visuals if you vote for democracy," one person teased.

A different fan thanked the singer, saying the video was "exactly what I needed to get through this election."

© Anadolu Beyonce delivers remarks at a campaign rally in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on 'Reproductive Freedom' at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States on October 25, 2024.

Beyoncé notably backed Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, appearing at a rally in Houston, Texas on October 25. In an emotional plea to fans in her hometown, Beyoncé confessed she was "not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother."

© Anadolu

"A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future."