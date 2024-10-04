Beyonce is the new Marilyn Monroe in astounding gold hourglass dress

Beyonce is an ever changing star! The stunning former lead singer of Destiny's Child constantly revamps her image and we just never know what she's going to go for next.

Earlier this week, after a party in Paris, the mother-of-three delighted fans on Instagram when she shared a series of snaps of herself wearing the most spellbinding gold dress, which gave her the most phenomenal shape.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce in gold, posing with guests at the Sir Davis American Whisky Launch Party

With her new bouffant hair teased into the most retro, bouncy blonde look, we really think she has that Marilyn Monroe look down to a T! Don't you think?

It's been a busy few weeks for the Cowboy Carter hitmaker.

© Levi's Beyoncé stars in a new commercial for Levi's

The musical icon has just launched her new campaign with Levi's jeans, and fans are delighted with the collaboration. Coincidently, Marilyn wore Levi's too so Bey is in great company!

The 43-year-old appeared in a new commercial titled "Chapter 1: 'Launderette' reimagined with Beyoncé," which of course, is a recreation of an iconic spot by the brand.

It was first aired almost 39 years ago in 1985, to the sound of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine." Putting her own spin on the well-known presentation, Beyoncé recreated the ad by sashaying into a laundromat while dressed in a blue denim cowboy hat, a white tee, and a pair of figure-hugging jeans, all whilst "LEVII'S JEANS", her track with Post Malone, plays. It also features the Baby Boy singer throwing diamonds instead of powder into the machine. Epic!

Beyonce the fashion queen

The Grammy Award-winning artist rarely gives interviews, but earlier this year, she spoke to CR Fashion Book and made a rare comment about her style.

© Instagram Beyonce loves dressing up

Speaking about her look off stage, the wife of Jay-Z revealed: "When I’m not dressed for an appearance and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Dressing down is the hitmaker's favourite look

I go through seasons where I literally don’t have a second to think about what I’m wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed."

Can you imagine?