Beyoncé's pre-teen daughter Blue Ivy makes bold change to appearance during special night out

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy, 12, stepped out with a brand new look over the weekend, revealing a glimpse of her personality in the process.

The pre-teen was pictured in Page Six looking stylish in a white pleated mini skirt teamed with a gray tube top and cowboy boots as she stepped out in LA with a friend to attend Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" tour on Sunday.

But it was her makeup that really stood out, as the 12-year-old showcased her fun and artistic side.

Blue was covered in red lipstick marks on her face and her thigh, a motif that Sabrina herself has been sporting on her clothes and even album cover and merchandise.

It's not just Blue who is a fan of Sabrina's music either, as Beyoncé recently revealed that the singer's song, "Please Please Please" was a favorite of hers, during an interview with GQ magazine.

Blue Ivy is growing up fast!

Blue has been pictured out and about at several high-profile events this month. She was recently seen backstage at the Wicked premiere in LA, having opted out of walking the red carpet.

The talented dancer was dressed in a pink dress at the pink-and-green themed event, and was joined by her grandmother, Tina Knowles, who walked the red carpet and pose for photos.

© CBS Photo Archive Blue is following in her famous parents' footsteps

Blue is expected to walk the red carpet in December ahead of the release of upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

In the movie, Blue will voice the role of Kiara, Nala's daughter. Beyoncé voiced Nala in the first Lion King adaptation that came out in 2019.

© Kevin Mazur Blue with her sister Rumi and dad Jay-Z

Blue's acting skills have been highly praised by the film's director Barry Jenkin, who told ET: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian."

He also made it clear that Blue was picked for her own talents, and that it had nothing to do with her famous family. "It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job," he said.

© Instagram Beyoncé adores being a mom

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have worked hard to ensure Blue and her younger siblings, Rumi and Sir, seven, enjoy a private life out of the spotlight, Blue in particular has joined her mom and dad at various high-profile events on occasions over the years, and has even featured on both their albums, becoming the youngest Grammy winner as a result!

In 2023, she stepped out on stage to join her mom during her Renaissance World Tour, which was only meant to be a one-off, but soon turned into a regular part of the show. Blue's confidence grew each night she was on stage, and she was praised by fans for her performance and work ethic, as well as her famous family.