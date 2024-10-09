Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brooke Shields' lookalike daughter steals the limelight in figure-hugging dress for joint red carpet appearance
Subscribe
Brooke Shields' lookalike daughter steals the limelight in figure-hugging dress for joint red carpet appearance
brooke shields and daughter rowan at glamour women of the year awards 2024© Getty Images

Brooke Shields' lookalike daughter steals the limelight in figure-hugging dress for joint red carpet appearance

The mother-daughter duo stunned at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Brooke Shields is usually the center of attention whenever she hits a red carpet but she was forced to share the spotlight when she brought her gorgeous daughter as her date.

The 59-year-old was joined by her eldest daughter Rowan, 21, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Brooke Shields gets drink thrown in her face during shocking moment

Both women looked exquisite in sparkling gowns that showed off their matching curves as they posed for photos at Times Square EDITION Hotel.

Brooke dazzled in a sequinned gold gown that boasted a daringly high thigh slit which exposed her never-ending legs.

She added height to her already statuesque frame with a pair of towering gold heels and wore her brunette locks in tumbling loose curls.

Rowan, meanwhile, opted for a strapless, silver sequinned dress that featured shimmering floral embellishments, which she paired with open-toed silver heels and a matching necklace.

brooke shields and daughter rowan at glamour women of the year awards 2024© Getty Images
Brooke and Rowan co-hosted the ceremony

Brooke shares Rowan and her youngest daughter, Grier, 18, with her husband, Chris Henchy, the founder of Funny or Die, who she married in 2001.

Rowan graduated from high school in 2021 – she wore the same strapless gown her mom wore to the 1998 Golden Globes to her senior prom – and later in the year, she started college at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

brooke shields and daughter rowan at glamour women of the year awards 2024© Getty Images
Brooke and Rowan both looked gorgeous

Rowan was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 14 after she lost a lot of weight "rapidly".

Speaking about her symptoms before her diagnosis, Rowan told People: "First of all, I lost a lot of weight, really rapidly. But I was eating two meals [for] each meal. I was consuming so much food and I was just losing weight even faster the more I would eat.

brooke shields and daughter rowan at glamour women of the year awards 2024© Getty Images
Brooke cheekily flashed her leg to photographers

"Another thing is you're constantly peeing," she added. "And then my eyesight started to go and then I got a really bad toe infection. So, these are blaring, red flags for undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes."

She admitted that she sometimes wishes she had been diagnosed at a younger age so that she would have never known a life without it, but now, although it is a "24/7 job and I'm never off duty" she has recalibrated her life around it and now it's "just about managing".

brooke shields and daughter rowan at glamour women of the year awards 2024© Getty Images
Rowan looks just like her mother

Grier, meanwhile, graduated from high school in August, and in a nod to her mom, she wore the same dress Brooke wore when she married tennis legend Andre Agassi in 1997. 

"Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress," Brooke told People. "She looked great in it."

Grier wears her mother's wedding dress on her graduation day© Instagram
Grier wore Brooke's wedding dress on her graduation day

Like her famous mother, Grier "expressed interest in going into the modeling world" when she turned 16 but Brooke had reservations before finally giving in after seeing a change in the industry.

"The rules have changed since I was [a model],", she explained during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. "I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was."

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields, and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City© Getty Images
Brooke shares her daughters with her husband Chris Henchy

She added: "I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I'm not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You're going to have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me."

In 2022, the mother-daughter duo appeared in a Victoria's Secret photoshoot for the brand's Mother's Day campaign.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More