Brooke Shields' lookalike daughter steals the limelight in figure-hugging dress for joint red carpet appearance

Brooke Shields is usually the center of attention whenever she hits a red carpet but she was forced to share the spotlight when she brought her gorgeous daughter as her date.

The 59-year-old was joined by her eldest daughter Rowan, 21, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday.

Both women looked exquisite in sparkling gowns that showed off their matching curves as they posed for photos at Times Square EDITION Hotel.

Brooke dazzled in a sequinned gold gown that boasted a daringly high thigh slit which exposed her never-ending legs.

She added height to her already statuesque frame with a pair of towering gold heels and wore her brunette locks in tumbling loose curls.

Rowan, meanwhile, opted for a strapless, silver sequinned dress that featured shimmering floral embellishments, which she paired with open-toed silver heels and a matching necklace.

© Getty Images Brooke and Rowan co-hosted the ceremony

Brooke shares Rowan and her youngest daughter, Grier, 18, with her husband, Chris Henchy, the founder of Funny or Die, who she married in 2001.

Rowan graduated from high school in 2021 – she wore the same strapless gown her mom wore to the 1998 Golden Globes to her senior prom – and later in the year, she started college at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

© Getty Images Brooke and Rowan both looked gorgeous

Rowan was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 14 after she lost a lot of weight "rapidly".

Speaking about her symptoms before her diagnosis, Rowan told People: "First of all, I lost a lot of weight, really rapidly. But I was eating two meals [for] each meal. I was consuming so much food and I was just losing weight even faster the more I would eat.

© Getty Images Brooke cheekily flashed her leg to photographers

"Another thing is you're constantly peeing," she added. "And then my eyesight started to go and then I got a really bad toe infection. So, these are blaring, red flags for undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes."

She admitted that she sometimes wishes she had been diagnosed at a younger age so that she would have never known a life without it, but now, although it is a "24/7 job and I'm never off duty" she has recalibrated her life around it and now it's "just about managing".

© Getty Images Rowan looks just like her mother

Grier, meanwhile, graduated from high school in August, and in a nod to her mom, she wore the same dress Brooke wore when she married tennis legend Andre Agassi in 1997.

"Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress," Brooke told People. "She looked great in it."

© Instagram Grier wore Brooke's wedding dress on her graduation day

Like her famous mother, Grier "expressed interest in going into the modeling world" when she turned 16 but Brooke had reservations before finally giving in after seeing a change in the industry.

"The rules have changed since I was [a model],", she explained during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. "I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was."

© Getty Images Brooke shares her daughters with her husband Chris Henchy

She added: "I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I'm not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You're going to have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me."

In 2022, the mother-daughter duo appeared in a Victoria's Secret photoshoot for the brand's Mother's Day campaign.