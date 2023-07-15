The 'Cuff it' hitmaker shares three children with her husband Jay-Z

Blue Ivy may only be 11 years old but she's already giving her mom, Beyonce, a run for her money in the style-stakes.

The oldest child of the 'Crazy in Love' singer and rapper, Jay-Z, made an appearance alongside her parents on Friday, and her look was very grown up.

The family supported Jay-Z at an Honorary Event at the Brooklyn Public Library which showcased The Book Of HOV exhibition.

WATCH: Blue Ivy dances in heels on stage with Beyonce and she's so tall

While her father was supposed to be the star of the night, Blue Ivy and her mom made sure to turn heads in their chosen outfits.

Beyonce wowed in a sheer, figure-hugging, orange dress, while Blue Ivy rocked it in denim. She wore an off-the-shoulder mini-dress which she'd teamed with a gold chain, dark sunglasses and her hair worn in braids.

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce's fans couldn't believe Blue Ivy is only 11

In the image, she carried her phone in her hand rather than placing it in the blue handbag which hung from her shoulder, and she looked up adoringly at Beyonce.

Fans couldn't believe Blue Ivy's age, and commented: "She's 11?" while a second remarked: "Wow, she's so tall," and a third wrote: "Blue! OMG."

Beyonce has been busy dazzling fans on her Renaissance World Tour over the last few months, and Blue Ivy has joined her many times on stage, proving she's eager to follow in her parent's footsteps.

© Allen Berezovsky Beyonce's daughter is growing up fast

Most recently, during her rendition of My Power in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Blue Ivy coordinated with Beyonce in a camouflage ensemble and added a pair of block heels that almost made her as tall as her mom!

Beyonce's mom and Blue's grandmother, Tina Lawson, proudly shared a clip of the duo slaying their impressive choreography on Instagram, and wrote: "My baby Blue killing it last night in Philly." The video was also captioned: "Blue is back and is wearing heels!"

© Getty Blue has joined her mom on stage during several stops on her Renaissance World Tour

Tina isn't the only one who is proud of Blue Ivy, as Beyonce has been vocal about the joy of having her on tour.

One of her social media posts in which she shared BTS photos, she wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Photo: Getty Images Jay-Z twinning with Blue at the 2023 Super Bowl

Blue Ivy has featured in many of her parents' songs, and on the red carpet at various events.The little girl even narrated the audio book, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry and has featured in Beyoncé's Ivy Park campaign, along with her sister Rumi.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017. The couple has been together for decades and began dating when Beyonce was just 19.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce with Blue and other daughter Rumi

Beyoncé rarely gives interviews and is protective of her family's privacy, but did previously gush about parenthood, calling it her "biggest priority" while talking to Good Morning America back in 2019.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."