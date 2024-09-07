Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon wows in red mini dress on rare outing with dad Carlos Leon

Lourdes Leon is known to turn heads wherever she goes thanks to her daring fashion choices, and her latest outing was no exception.

The 27-year-old daughter of Madonna, 66, looked gorgeous in a red mini dress that showcased her phenomenal physique for a rare night out with her dad, Carlos Leon, 58.

The duo stepped out for the Willy Chavarria show during New York Fashion Week on Friday and it's clear Lourdes didn't just inherit her style from her mom, but her dad too.

While Lourdes' thigh-skimming dress was enough of a standout, she teamed it with Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers in a red and white colorway and matching socks.

She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag that boasted monogram denim patchwork and red detailing, and large hooped earrings.

Her raven hair was worn down in loose waves and she pulled her entire look together with glossy red lips.

Carlos, meanwhile, looked effortlessly cool with his hair in a long, slick braid and rocking an all-black ensemble consisting of baggy denim jeans, a loose-fit T-shirt that exposed his tattoos on his arms, and silver and gray sneakers.

Carlos and Madonna dated from 1994 to 1997 and despite their relationship ending when Lourdes was seven months old, they have remained close.

"I have a great relationship with all my ex-girlfriends, but especially Madonna," the fitness trainer said on The Billy Bush Show in 2008.

"There was a friendship and there still is a friendship. If she needs to talk to me, I'm there and if I need to talk to her, she's there. That's the way it goes."

He added: "Parents can learn from us in that way. Any parents that stay friends, it's really good for the children."

In a 2011 interview, Carlos said he will be "forever grateful" to Madonna for giving him his daughter.

"I have no regrets. I wouldn't change anything," he told People. "I got the best thing out of that relationship, and that is my daughter. My daughter is everything to me."

Carlos also admitted at the time that he was a "lenient dad" who struggled to be strict with a then-14-year-old Lourdes.

"I'm very empathetic and I'm good at listening to my daughter," he said. "I'm probably a bad dad when it comes to disciplining her."

Like her mom, Lourdes is a trained dancer and has been making a name for herself as a sought-after model.

She is also following in Madonna's footsteps as a singer and in November, she released her debut EP, Go, under the moniker Lolahol.

Speaking about her career in a past interview with close family friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, Lourdes said: "Financially, modeling is a smart decision.

"I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

She opened up about some of her other prospects, adding: "I don't know how I feel about acting yet. I think it's about finding a role that wouldn't be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me, and I can't be around them."