Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares long-awaited news: 'I'm so grateful'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie McGraw is celebrating a major milestone in her life and career — her off-Broadway debut.

The performer and Broadway aspirant, 27, is finally set to debut on stage at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater in New York City with the show Babe.

The play opens tonight, November 17 after beginning previews on October 29 and will run until December 22, and she will star alongside Hollywood actor Arliss Howard and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei.

Ahead of opening night, Gracie shared an emotional and reflective post looking back on her years of hard work leading up to her big moment in the spotlight, which her parents and younger sisters Maggie and Audrey are likely to join her for.

"Today is the day!!" she excitedly penned. "It is opening night of BABE!!!!! I'm making my off broadway debut, and to some that might not mean a lot but for me, this has been the most exciting fantasy I could ever dream of being able to do."

She candidly wrote about her own insecurities in her abilities, and the show serving as validation of her skills. "I couldn't be more proud of myself and that is saying something."

© Instagram Gracie stands in front of the opening sign for "Babe" in Times Square

"I don't often champion myself, I'm insecure in my talent, and insecure in my person, most of the time, but here I am doing the absolute most vulnerable thing I could think of doing…. A [expletive] 3 person play."

Gracie added: "I don't have the words to thank Scott Elliott for taking a chance on me with these roles and this show. I've been working hard hard HARD for a decade to get noticed and seeing my dreams come true in front of me no matter how long it takes will never not make me feel full of gratitude and radiant pride."

"I'm so grateful for this show and these incredible people I get to work with everyday," she concluded. "Come see BABE!!!! Now-Dec 22, 2024."

Alongside a pair of snaps in front of the show's billboard in Times Square, she added: "Also having this in Times Square was a crazy experience."

"Living my entire existence, always coming to nyc to see shows thinking to myself, 'holy [expletive] I wanna be up there one day'…… here I am. Off-broadway. I'm flummoxed on how and why but I'm really excited about it all."

© Instagram "This has been the most exciting fantasy I could ever dream of being able to do."

When the news was announced in September, Gracie gushed on social media: "There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never EVER been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life. It is an honor and dream to work with this incredible team!!"

An official summary for the play reads: "From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it."

© Getty Images She will star in "Babe" alongside Arliss Howard and Marisa Tomei

"But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she's made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive."