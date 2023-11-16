Faith Hill's lookalike daughter only just contains herself in daring strappy dress

Audrey McGraw is looking more and more like her famous mom every day. The youngest offspring of country music duo, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, took to Instagram with another stunning photo of herself which fans adored this week.

The model and singer looked as radiant as ever in the black and white shot which highlighted her resemblance to her mom and also her striking sense of style.

Audrey managed to elegantly show off the risque dress she wore which featured a plunging back and delicate straps.

The pose she pulled off displayed the side of the dress which was cut close to her bustline. Audrey looked over her shoulder to take the mirror selfie and wore her hair in a neat updo.

The 21-year-old often shares artistic photos with her followers on social media who lavish her with praise.

They also appreciate her candid nature and most recently she posted a tearful selfie which was accompanied by the caption: "Cry to me," and sparked a mass of comments from her fans who were concerned about her.

Audrey got candid about body confidence in recent weeks too when she shared a photo of herself seemingly nude, but behind a sheet.

The caption read: "I think with a mind that holds so many insecurities for this body. To create art like this feels empowering. And that is all I need to say. Thank you @thealexandraarnold for capturing such beautiful photos."

She's not the only one in her family who has earned legions of loyal followers for being real.

Her oldest sister Gracie has been open about her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which has lead to her weight fluctuating too.

Gracie has been working hard on her health and addressed her most recent weight loss in a post this summer.

In an emotional message, which was accompanied by a photo of her sitting on her bed topless, Gracie opened up about confidence, which led to many fans branding her "brave".

"Sometimes I get in a rut where the only things I have to say about myself are negative," she began. "A lot of the time I veil my self hatred in false confidence which leads to emotional exhaustion…… these days I’m trying to practice more and more outward self love and appreciation for my body and mind.

"I get caught up on the facts like !woah my titties are saggy! Or! they have gotten smaller from weight loss! which tbh don’t know if that’s true because my back pain says otherwise ….

"Anyways, my point is… sometimes you need a good friend (@drewelhamalawy ) to give you a photo idea to make you get back in touch with the fact that I can slay when needed. AMEN."

