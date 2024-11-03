Faith Hill's daughter morphs into famous mom after makeover

Gracie McGraw has had a makeover and she looks just like her country music star mom.

The Broadway star is now displaying super short bangs and blonde hair, a marked change from her dark locks.

She showed off the change on Instagram where she posed for a series of photos with a friend and the resemblance to Faith was obvious.

With her beaming smile and glowing complexion, Gracie clearly takes after her mom.

A throwback photo of Faith shows the starting facial resemblance to her mom and she once sported light, blonde hair too.

Gracie was celebrating the new month of November with a slew of snapshots which included one of her at the hair salon having her new tresses bleached.

Gracie enjoys switching up her appearance and her latest look comes days after she had a frightening makeover for Halloween.

© Getty Images Gracie looks a lot like her mom Faith Hill (pictured here in 1993)

She wore a face of clown makeup and was almost unrecognizable.

Before making the change to go blonde, Gracie was rocking dark tresses, which also suited her.

The singer is one of three siblings, who all make their famous parents proud.

© Instagram/Gracie McGraw Gracie had been rocking dark hair until recently

Gracie, 27, is the oldest, followed by Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22.

They have all inherited Faith and Tim's musical talent. The latter has said about his daughters: "I've said it a hundred times, all of our girls are so talented. They all sing great."

He even joked: "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

© Jason Kempin Faith and Tim with their other two daughters

Gracie lives in New York and often shares glimpses of her fun-filled life in the city.

Recently, she moved into new digs in the Big Apple and revealed she was downsizing.

© John Shearer Gracie is following in her parent's footsteps with her career in music

"For all the people asking why I am moving again," she explained on social media. "It has been a glorious year in this house that I've loved so much but now it's time for a new chapter that is more long term and less work," and noted: "Downsizing is the answer."

Her new home may be smaller, but it's equally as stunning as her last abode.

© Instagram Gracie lives in NY

She's also embarking on a new career venture and is starring in her first off-Broadway production, Babe, also featuring Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

Per The New Group, the plot reads: "From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive."