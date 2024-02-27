Audrey McGraw's Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend, 42, looks very different with rugged new look

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's fans are used to seeing him suited and booted for his slick appearances on The Lincoln Lawyer.

But away from the courtroom and the cameras, the 42-year-old boyfriend of Audrey McGraw, 22, showed off a very different look recently.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Manuel looked rugged with longer hair and a thick beard. He wore a casual, striped shirt unbuttoned as he dined out with his famous girlfriend.

Manuel plays Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer

Manuel looked carefree and comfortable and fans loved the glimpse into his private life with the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The pair have been quietly dating since last summer, but only recently went public with their relationship, sharing several photos on social media of each other.

© Instagram Manuel Garcia-Ruflo showed off his rugged appearance

The 22-year-old, an aspiring singer herself, is the youngest of the beloved country music couple's three daughters. The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, also share Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25.

Manuel has an intriguing past of his own but grew up far from Hollywood royalty. The charming star was born in Mexico and raised on a ranch with his extensive family.

Audrey and Manuel have a two decade age gap

Talking to The Wall Street Journal about his upbringing he said: "My family lived on my grandfather’s ranch near Guadalajara, Mexico. We had some cattle and horses, and our large extended family virtually lived on top of each other in his 10-room house. All the boys slept in one room and the girls in another."

His grandfather was a dentist but had a passion for making movies and he got the whole family involved.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw with wife Faith Hill and daughter Audrey McGraw

"There was no shortage of cast," Manuel recalled to the WSJ. "He had a huge family of eight girls and my father. Decades later, when I was growing up, he'd screen the short films for me and his 31 other grandkids. They were wonderful action dramas, usually about cowboys or robberies.

"My grandfather's home movies were like Hollywood productions. Instead of shooting 16mm footage of his kids at the table or playing outside, he created stories and scripts and used a professional editing deck."

