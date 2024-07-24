9 best women's white shirts if you're inspired by Meghan Markle's recent look

Meghan Markle’s Montecito wardrobe is a constant source of classic yet cool looks. One of the fashion formulas Meghan often falls back on is slim cut jeans, ballet flats and a timeless white shirt – and her most recent outing highlighted how it’s an effortlessly chic combination. Minimalist yet elegant with a hint of old-money about it.
Really, if you don’t have a white shirt in your wardrobe, make hangar space because it’s a piece you’ll re-wear, time and time again. When I’m stuck for what to wear, and want to look smart yet casual, a white shirt never disappoints.
How to wear a white shirt now
When it comes to styling a white shirt, there’s no hard and fast rules. It’s a wardrobe staple, and can be worn with, well, anything. Tucked into jeans, worn over a jersey dress, tied at the waist with a skirt, tucked into a pair of smart trousers, or thrown over a swimming costume – when we say its versatile, it really is.
Right now, influencers are wearing white shirts with tailored bermuda shorts or pyjama-style shorts, or layered under a cami or vest.
The most important thing when choosing your own white shirt is to focus on fit; whether you prefer a classic slim fit, something more oversized or a white shirt with detailing like puff sleeves or a little embroidery.
You want zero gaping, one that won’t be weathered by repeat-washing and something easy to clean – i.e can be machine washed, rather than dry cleaned, for ease. Some linen-cotton mixes are machine washable, as are some silks, but always check the label. If in doubt, a white cotton poplin or pure cotton shirt always stand the test of time.
You might also want to consider if the shirt is made from a see-through, or slightly transparent material. I prefer one that isn’t, unless its for the beach, so always check it under a light when trying one on.
Celebrities wearing white shirts
From Gigi Hadid to Princess Diana, the white shirt is always having a moment and like Meghan in her Anine Bing shirt, a go-to for women of all ages.
Gigi Hadid’s on-trend wear of the white shirt is something that can be easily replicated, with an oversized fit shirt and white jeans. Or like Dua Lipa, its a cute look for a casual dinner date with jeans and black Mary Janes.
Victoria Beckham is a repeat-wearer of the white shirt, smartening it up under suits, with tailored trousers or a satin midi skirt. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proves you can even wear one with black leggings.
Princess Diana's look, of a white shirt and slim jeans, has stood the test of time as a classic combo; you could easily recreate her outfit now, even down to the tan loafers.
How I chose the best white shirts for women
Tried & Tested: I’ve polled the HELLO! team for their favourite white shirts, the ones they’d recommend to friends and the white shirts they consider some of the best.
Verified reviews: If the HELLO! team haven’t personally tried a brand or product, I’ve studied the reviews on sites to only include the white shirts that shoppers swear by.
Fit: Since we all love different fits, I’ve included a variety of fits – classic, slim, oversized and boyfriend.
Price: Our findings show that a white shirt can be an affordable buy, and you’ll find price points from £15-£99 within this edit.
Shop the best white shirts for women
M&S White Cotton Shirt Rich Shirt
Best for: Those on a budget looking for a classic, under £15 white shirt
HELLO! Tried & Tested
"There's a reason I go back to M&S for their shirts, and this white cotton shirt is a prime example of one that is perfect for trying this look. The price for one is amazing, and the quality always amazing - M&S shirts wash super well and don't crease too much in the washing machine, ideal if you're allergic to irons like me!
"I'd buy this a size up, just to get it oversized, but if you want a classic slim fit then take your normal size. Best part is, it's non see through." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor
French Connection Birdie White Linen Blend Boyfriend Shirt
Best for: A linen blend shirt to wear all summer long
French Connection's linen blend white shirt is an airy, plain shirt for mixing and matching - wear over your swimsuit, with denim shorts or to dress down a pair of black trousers.
It has a neat collared neck and long sleeves, plus a high linen count.
"I've had a few H&M shirts over the years and its always their linen blend shirts I fall back on for the summer. I wear mine with white jeans or light blue jeans, tucked in and lashings of gold jewellery.
"These are true to size, so take your normal size for a not too tight, not too big, just right fit." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor
New Look White Poplin Cotton Shirt
Best for: A white shirt that bridges the gap between smart and casual
New Look often comes up as one of the best value for money fashion brands that create on-trend pieces that are classic too. This is the quintessential white shirt; slightly fitted, cotton poplin and thick enough to not be see-through.
Monki Long Sleeve Crinkle Textured Shirt
Best for: A shirt with texture
Monki's white crinkle shirt is slightly textured to add a little difference to a classic white shirt. Available in sizes 0 - 26, it has a spread collar, dropped shoulders and relaxed fit.
Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Cotton Shirt
Best for: Those wanting a designer white shirt
Ralph Lauren is synonymous with classic, timeless fashion, especially their shirts - remember when Meghan Markle wore a striped one to Wimbledon?
This white shirt is a brilliant buy if you're looking for a slim fit, and the added stretch makes it a more comfortable and less 'stiff' version of the classic white shirt.
Arket Oversized Cotton Shirt
Best for: An oversized fit
HELLO! Tried & Tested
"My Arket white shirt is such a winner. Not only does it feel like a really luxurious cotton, it's also a dream to iron. This is quite important to me when I'm shopping, I can't bear ironing tricky fabrics, and no matter how many times I wash and iron this shirt, it always looks pristine. It is really oversized though, so do keep this in mind." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle and Commerce