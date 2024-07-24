9 best women's white shirts if you're inspired by Meghan Markle's recent look

Meghan Markle’s Montecito wardrobe is a constant source of classic yet cool looks. One of the fashion formulas Meghan often falls back on is slim cut jeans, ballet flats and a timeless white shirt – and her most recent outing highlighted how it’s an effortlessly chic combination. Minimalist yet elegant with a hint of old-money about it.

Really, if you don’t have a white shirt in your wardrobe, make hangar space because it’s a piece you’ll re-wear, time and time again. When I’m stuck for what to wear, and want to look smart yet casual, a white shirt never disappoints.

How to wear a white shirt now

When it comes to styling a white shirt, there’s no hard and fast rules. It’s a wardrobe staple, and can be worn with, well, anything. Tucked into jeans, worn over a jersey dress, tied at the waist with a skirt, tucked into a pair of smart trousers, or thrown over a swimming costume – when we say its versatile, it really is.

Right now, influencers are wearing white shirts with tailored bermuda shorts or pyjama-style shorts, or layered under a cami or vest.

The most important thing when choosing your own white shirt is to focus on fit; whether you prefer a classic slim fit, something more oversized or a white shirt with detailing like puff sleeves or a little embroidery.

You want zero gaping, one that won’t be weathered by repeat-washing and something easy to clean – i.e can be machine washed, rather than dry cleaned, for ease. Some linen-cotton mixes are machine washable, as are some silks, but always check the label. If in doubt, a white cotton poplin or pure cotton shirt always stand the test of time.

You might also want to consider if the shirt is made from a see-through, or slightly transparent material. I prefer one that isn’t, unless its for the beach, so always check it under a light when trying one on.

Celebrities wearing white shirts

From Gigi Hadid to Princess Diana, the white shirt is always having a moment and like Meghan in her Anine Bing shirt, a go-to for women of all ages.

Gigi Hadid’s on-trend wear of the white shirt is something that can be easily replicated, with an oversized fit shirt and white jeans. Or like Dua Lipa, its a cute look for a casual dinner date with jeans and black Mary Janes.

Victoria Beckham is a repeat-wearer of the white shirt, smartening it up under suits, with tailored trousers or a satin midi skirt. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proves you can even wear one with black leggings.

Princess Diana's late 90s look would still look chic today



Princess Diana's look, of a white shirt and slim jeans, has stood the test of time as a classic combo; you could easily recreate her outfit now, even down to the tan loafers.

How I chose the best white shirts for women

Tried & Tested: I’ve polled the HELLO! team for their favourite white shirts, the ones they’d recommend to friends and the white shirts they consider some of the best.

I’ve polled the team for their favourite white shirts, the ones they’d recommend to friends and the white shirts they consider some of the best. Verified reviews: If the HELLO! team haven’t personally tried a brand or product, I’ve studied the reviews on sites to only include the white shirts that shoppers swear by.

If the team haven’t personally tried a brand or product, I’ve studied the reviews on sites to only include the white shirts that shoppers swear by. Fit: Since we all love different fits, I’ve included a variety of fits – classic, slim, oversized and boyfriend.

Since we all love different fits, I’ve included a variety of fits – classic, slim, oversized and boyfriend. Price: Our findings show that a white shirt can be an affordable buy, and you’ll find price points from £15-£99 within this edit.

Shop the best white shirts for women

1/ 7 M&S White Cotton Shirt Rich Shirt Best for: Those on a budget looking for a classic, under £15 white shirt HELLO! Tried & Tested "There's a reason I go back to M&S for their shirts, and this white cotton shirt is a prime example of one that is perfect for trying this look. The price for one is amazing, and the quality always amazing - M&S shirts wash super well and don't crease too much in the washing machine, ideal if you're allergic to irons like me! "I'd buy this a size up, just to get it oversized, but if you want a classic slim fit then take your normal size. Best part is, it's non see through." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor

2/ 7 French Connection Birdie White Linen Blend Boyfriend Shirt Best for: A linen blend shirt to wear all summer long French Connection's linen blend white shirt is an airy, plain shirt for mixing and matching - wear over your swimsuit, with denim shorts or to dress down a pair of black trousers. It has a neat collared neck and long sleeves, plus a high linen count.

3/ 7 H&M Linen Shirt £27.99 at H&M Best for: Linen lovers on a budget HELLO! Tried & Tested "I've had a few H&M shirts over the years and its always their linen blend shirts I fall back on for the summer. I wear mine with white jeans or light blue jeans, tucked in and lashings of gold jewellery. "These are true to size, so take your normal size for a not too tight, not too big, just right fit." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor



4/ 7 New Look White Poplin Cotton Shirt Best for: A white shirt that bridges the gap between smart and casual New Look often comes up as one of the best value for money fashion brands that create on-trend pieces that are classic too. This is the quintessential white shirt; slightly fitted, cotton poplin and thick enough to not be see-through.

5/ 7 Monki Long Sleeve Crinkle Textured Shirt Best for: A shirt with texture Monki's white crinkle shirt is slightly textured to add a little difference to a classic white shirt. Available in sizes 0 - 26, it has a spread collar, dropped shoulders and relaxed fit.

6/ 7 Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Cotton Shirt Best for: Those wanting a designer white shirt Ralph Lauren is synonymous with classic, timeless fashion, especially their shirts - remember when Meghan Markle wore a striped one to Wimbledon? This white shirt is a brilliant buy if you're looking for a slim fit, and the added stretch makes it a more comfortable and less 'stiff' version of the classic white shirt.