I'm obsessed with Frankie Bridge's autumn occasionwear dress - and it's just £18

Nothing says autumn like a chocolate brown hue, and if you're searching for the antidote to this season's most-coveted colour (that's burgundy FYI), I think you'll love the New Look dress Frankie Bridge wore in her style round-up this week.

The 35-year-old TV star shared a selfie in a stunning cut-out maxi dress by the high street brand, and from its high neck to its subtle ruching, it looks chic and expensive - despite costing just £18.

Frankie's chocolate brown ensemble was the perfect autumn outfit

"A key colour this season is chocolate brown and it's a great shade that works on all skin tones," Frankie captioned the Instagram post. "If you're someone who isn't a massive fan of wearing bright colours and usually sticks to black and white, this is a great alternative to try! This dress is really comfortable and I love the long sleeves and cut-out detailing."

Cut with a figure-hugging fit, the ruched detail ensures it's flattering from all angles, while the cut-out detail at the waist balances the high neck, long sleeves and maxi length. It's made from a stretch jersey and multiple reviews (including Frankie's) say it's super comfortable.

New Look Cut Out Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £18.74 at New Look

The dress is still available in most sizes from a UK 8-20. Usually retailing for just £24.99, it's even more of a bargain right now with 25% off in New Look's payday sale.

Several customers have already written reviews, confirming the dress is an absolute steal. "This dress is everything," one wrote. "I wasn’t sure if this would work as I’m quite curvy but it was incredible. I felt super confident in it."

Another said: "Good value dress that is a lovely colour, nice material - quite thick, and flattering style."

And another added: "Absolutely beautiful dress."

Frankie wore the maxi with cream pointed toe stiletto heels by Simmi London and an £18 lookalike of Bottega Veneta's cult woven handbag from Boohoo.

I also loved it styled with silver heels and jewellery as seen at New Look, but you could even wear it dressed down slightly with a pair of heeled boots. It's a perfect outfit for everything from Christmas parties to wedding evening events.

If you're shopping for a dress in a similar style but your budget is a bit higher, take a look at Club L London's Tova dress. Made from a premium stretch jersey fabric, it also comes in the same chocolate brown hue and maxi length with a demure high neck cut, but features a statement fish tail. Available in UK sizes 6-18, it retails for £85.