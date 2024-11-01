4 Editors share their favourite party season outfits that you can shop now

Party season is on the horizon, and whether you’re looking to impress at a work Christmas party or are navigating a calendar full of family reunions, feeling confident in your look will ensure your evening is off to a winning start.

This year, online retailer Very is guaranteed to bring the sparkle to the festive season with its new collection of dazzling partywear fashion and accessories.

From luxe maxi dresses with lace panelling to elegant silk blouses, sequinned pencil skirts and bouclé jackets, the edit comprises an array of pieces guaranteed to add the wow factor to any look. Statement accessories including leopard print heels, embellished ballet flats and bow handle bags will add the perfect finishing touch.

If you’re seeking some party dressing inspo, four members of the HELLO! team share the items on their wish lists, all available to shop now…

Shop the Very partywear collection

Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

"I have a longstanding love affair with the triumphant trophy jacket – mainly because I feel my best self when I'm wearing jeans. You can't deny that it elevates any humble ensemble of a pair of jeans and white tee! I love the bright red shade of this V by Very Boucle Trophy Jacket. I'll be adding a feline eyeliner flick and matching red lips to make it pop this party season.

"I think embellished trousers are a great option for partywear. I'll be wearing these V by Very Slim Leg Sequin Trousers with a black blazer and metallic heels for a night out. My goal? To look like I'm a chic Parisian woman on a hot date.

"Accessories are so important when it comes to partywear, whether you're choosing the perfect glitzy handbag or chic sparkly earrings. This pair from Jon Richard Rhodium Plated Cubic Zirconia Bow and Pearl Earrings at Very are ideal because they're elegant and sparkly without being too much. Plus, bows are trending right now.”

Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

“I’m a jeans-and-a-nice-top type of woman, which is my go-to formula even for festive parties. This V by Very X Carol Byrne Puff Sleeve Satin Blouse ticks the boxes for a stylish look that’s a little different to the rest. The puff sleeves are chic and the satin finish amps up the look compared to a classic tee.

“This sweet New Look Sequin Bow Mini Bag at Very will add a touch of glam to any festive outfit. It’s mini but roomy enough to fit all the essentials, and is embellished with a bow to elevate your look even more.

“An LBD is a perennial classic and I love the twist on the trend on this V by Very Bow Front Crepe Midi Dress. It’s a flattering fit being knee-length, and the white bow detailing will help you to stand out from the crowd. Wear with sheer tights and velvet heels for a party outfit to remember.”

Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer

"This V by Very X Carol Cyrne Bow Embellished Fluffy Cardigan is super cute for the festive season and I can't get enough of it. I particularly love the sparkling silver bows that make it perfect for party season."

"I've been obsessing over waistcoats all year and this Style Cheat Round Neck Long Line Waistcoat at Very is the perfect shade of red for winter. I'd pair it with a mini skirt and over-the-knee boots for a transitional look.

"I can already tell this V by Very Metallic Pu Mini Skirt will quickly become a staple in my wardrobe. Thanks to the classic shape you could dress it down with an oversized knit or make it more evening appropriate with a glitzy top. A true hero piece."

Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

“I’ve been searching for the perfect party season sequin dress, and from the mini-length silhouette to the statement bow, this V by Very Bow Back Sequin Mini Dress ticks all of my boxes.

“Faux fur was seen across the runways for Autumn/Winter 2024, at shows by the likes of Celine, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy. Instantly adding glamour to any outfit, this super soft V by Very Faux Fur Revere Collar Coat will be my go-to outerwear this Christmas.

“I love a stiletto, but in the throes of party season I don’t want to be running around in heels. A fancy ballet flat is the perfect alternative. The Schuh Embellished Ballerina Flat Shoes silhouette is still very much on trend and the embellishment adds an irresistible touch of sparkle.”

