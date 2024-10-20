Kelly Clarkson is a vision in sparkly mini dress highlighting seriously toned legs during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance

Kelly Clarkson ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out on Saturday night to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in Ohio.

The award-winning singer took to the stage, dressed in long sleeved mini dress adorned with sequins as she sang alongside Lou Gramm.

Kelly wore her long blond hair down and styled her bangs straight so they framed her face, and opted for a natural makeup look with a bright red lip.

Kelly was there to celebrate the career of Foreigner, who were among the artists being inducted on Saturday night. Other inductees included Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Dionne Warwick and Kool & the Gang.

The singer has recently returned back to work after enjoying some well-deserved time off over the summer.

On September 23, her award-winning talk show kicked off with a new season, marking her first year in New York City.

She moved to the Big Apple in 2023, wanting a new start following a difficult few years, which included her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

She spoke about this in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw The Kelly Clarkson Show once again pick up the accolade for Outstanding Talk Show.

Kelly revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly's enjoying being in the East Coast and her children, River and Remington, are settled into new schools. During a talk with Audacy shortly after she moved, Kelly opened up about her family's new start.

"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remington embracing his new school. With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions.

Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's current location, Kelly emphasized to USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.