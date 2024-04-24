Jenna Bush Hager showcases toned legs in ultra-flattering mini dress in summer-ready look

Jenna Bush Hager is embracing the warmer weather in New York City with her wardrobe choices this week, and she's looking incredibly stylish in the process!

The Today Show anchor stepped out on Tuesday dressed to impress, opting to wear a tailored green mini dress that cinched in at the waist, teamed with a pair of statement white boots.

These added height to the NBC star, and perfectly completed her look.

Jenna's fashion has been the talking point of Today viewers, as many fans have taken to Instagram to compliment her on her appearance this week. "Jenna is just glowing this week," one wrote, while another commented: "Loving Jenna's outfits at the moment." A third added: "Jenna looks gorgeous."

Jenna has been working on the Fourth Hour of Today since 2019, having taken over from Kathie Lee Gifford, who left to go onto retirement at the end of 2018.

Jenna Bush Hager looked effortlessly stylish in a green mini dress and white boots on the Today Show

Jenna has made a huge impression since being on the show, including starting her very own book club, Read with Jenna, which has a vast fan base around the world.

Earlier in the month, Jenna and Hoda celebrated their fifth anniversary working together, which saw them host a special show each day for an entire week.

© Getty Images Jenna and Hoda Kotb recently celebrated their five year work anniversary together

These included an appearance from Jenna's youngest child Hal, five, who was born the same year she joined the Today family on a regular basis.

The five-year-old joined his mom at work on the first show of the week, which saw Hoda and Jenna get emotional as they spoke about their time working together, and how they have grown from being work colleagues to great friends.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with her family

"It feels so profound to sit next to somebody who exudes joy no matter what you have going on," Jenna said to Hoda.

The latter added through tears: "We're an us, which is big." "A lot of times friendships don't grow… Not ours. Every day it's something different," she continued, explaining how they'd grown from colleagues to dear friends and sharing that Jenna had helped her "heal" in many ways.

What's more, the Empire State Building even shone pink and purple this week in honor of Hoda and Jenna's special work week.

© Sean Zanni Jenna and Hoda are great friends both on and off air

The pair even went to New Orleans to film two special shows from there, while their good friend and co-star Savannah Guthrie chose to wear pink on one of the days, in honor of their show.

Hoda and Jenna are good friends outside of work too, and have children of similar ages.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in the Today Show studios

Hoda's former co-stars Kathie even came to visit the pair earlier this year, and joked that Jenna couldn't wait to take her job. Reflecting on her feelings on being back at her old place of work, Kathie said: "It feels good, it's been five years."

She then joked to Jenna: "You wanted my job so badly. Hope you're happy now!" before side eyeing her and Hoda as they started laughing.

