6 flattering fashion staples that'll make you look slimmer

It can be so hard picking the right outfit, can't it? There isn't one size fits all; we all have different shapes and my mantra has always been that anyone, no matter what size, can look incredible in clothes - you just have to know what fits and flatters the shape you have and embrace it.

I've had countless questions asking what the most flattering fashion items one should invest in arrive in my 'Ask Laura' inbox lately, and I believe there are some seriously clever style staples out there that every woman should have in her wardrobe, to ensure that clothes always look great. And what's more, I bet the vast majority of them, you have already. But if you don't, I promise these will help you feel great in clothes, without ever having to change yourself with a diet.

© Getty Images Our selected style staples can help you look your best in clothes

We should accept the shape we have and work with it, which believe me, is always in style.

Jeans that actually fit you

Ok, jeans sound rather generic but a pair that you feel comfortable in is magic! It's hard not to get bamboozled by the plethora of styles out there, but I would always recommend opting for a high-waisted drainpipe fit.

© Instagram Finding jeans that suit you really is game-changing

This is because they instantly accentuate the waist, and the leg lengthens your frame.

These M&S high-waisted jeans are super flattering on all body types

Jeans like these from M&S, £29.50 / $51.99 offer more coverage and support compared to say - low-rise jeans or super baggy styles that can tend to swamp.

High heels

Wearing a pair of high heels will not only boost your height in seconds, but they elongate your shape upwards as soon as you put them on.

© Edward Berthelot High heels instantly elongate the leg

If you team them with a pencil skirt, they even enhance the appearance of your calves and ultimately straighten your body.

A bra in the right size

If you are wearing a clothing item with the wrong bra - you can kiss goodbye to looking great.

A well-fitting bra can change how you look in clothes

An incorrect size can really let you down. I would always suggest getting a bra fitting by a professional in-store, and if you can't make that, a brand like Bravissimo has a whole section on their website, loaded with tips on finding the right bra for you. It's so simple really; if you are well-supported under your clothes, you will look great in them.

Shapewear

Honestly, shapewear is a game changer if you want to create a smooth silhouette. I would always suggest heading to a specialist brand for briefs that sculpt the tummy or pull in your bottom.

SPANX shapwear can give a smooth silhouette

As a curvacious, size 12-14, shapewear makes me feel so much more confident under certain dresses. Many brands offer underwear that promises this, but I believe you cannot go wrong with the original - and the best - Spanx. The pioneering brand invented its first piece of shapewear twenty-five years ago and the material used in their garments is so strong and well-made. I find when I wear a pair of their briefs or an item like the Cotton Mid-Thigh Short, £67 / $62 it genuinely knocks inches off.

A tailored suit

I've spoken many times in my column on the mighty blazer and how versatile it is, but also, we mustn't forget that a suit is so flattering, leading with a blazer.

This pinstripe suit from L.K.Bennett is ultra-slimming

This is because the proportions of a blazer create pure balance. The polished style elongates the torso, shoulder pads define your top half, and the buttoned-down front not only conceals any areas you aren't comfortable with, but the polished, fuss-free look compliments any body shape. This LK Bennet blazer, teamed with these matching tailored trousers, £199 / $325 is key - the pinstripes draw the eye down and skim over the legs. Perfection!

A big bag

It sounds a bit crazy, but the current trend for big, slouchy bags always makes you appear smaller.

© Getty Images Big bags are big news

This is because a large bag becomes a focal point of the outfit, and everything looks miniscule in comparison.

I love a big bag - not only can you fit everything in it, but I think a large piece of arm candy just screams chic.

Dune London's XL Deliberate bag is a gorgeous piece

Many of the high-end designer brands offer sizeable bags - from Hermes to Bottega Venetta. This Dune number, £149 / $210 has been a consistent sellout for the brand. It has a designer edge to it and the woven texture is super modern.