Frankie Bridge has got me rethinking the barrel leg jeans trend with this £48 pair

Barrel leg jeans were the break out denim trend of 2024 and they're going nowhere fast. The statement silhouette curves off the hips, reaching their widest point at the knee and tapering back in at the ankle, ranging from the subtle to more sculptural.

Frankie Bridge wore a pair by River Island in her style round-up this week, and she looked amazing, styling them with a check bomber also by the high street brand.

Sharing the look on her Instagram stories, Frankie, 36, wrote: "Ok the whole team has been obsessed with this jacket! I think you'll be surprised at the price and where it's from because it honestly looks designer! Love it with these jeans...short girls like me (I'm 5'3) this is a great shape for us."

Frankie Bridge wears barrel leg jeans and a check bomber by River Island

The best part is they look great on all heights, from 5'5 Sienna Miller, who included a sell-out pair in her most recent M&S collection, to 5'9 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who posed in Alaïa barrel leg jeans on Instagram.

Frankie's jeans come in blue non-stretch denim and have a cool oversized cut. They're available in UK sizes 6-18 and three different lengths, which makes it easy to find your perfect fit. I usually find River Island denim runs slightly big, which might be something to consider.

River Island Blue Denim Barrel Jeans £48 at River Island

They lean towards a wide-leg, so if you're looking for a pair that's more narrow, head to Nobody's Child. The barrel leg jeans have a fitted, high-rise waist and a more subtle curve. They're available in four different shades and two different lengths.

Or if you want to go more statement, Citizens of Humanity's bestselling Horseshoe jeans bridged the gap between designer barrel leg styles and high street pairs. They're still available to shop at Selfridges. Likewise with denim icons Agolde and the Luna jeans.

Frankie completed her look with an olive chain strap shoulder bag from Marks & Spencer and matching khaki stiletto heels from Mint Velvet. I love barrel leg jeans paired with a pointed-toe heel, including an ankle boot, but I'd also dress them down with a pair of statement flats. Go for an embellished studded pair, or ballet flats, or even feminine strappy sandals as we move into the summer months.

I've also seen them styled and look amazing with loafers, for a look that's both comfortable and ideal if you're allowed to wear denim to your office.