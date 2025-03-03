Penelope Cruz wows in bridal white gown complete with statement train

Sunday saw Hollywood's glitziest event take place, with everyone who's anyone taking to the red carpet at the Oscars.

Stars including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Mikey Maddison and Zoe Saldana took to the red carpet, wowing with their choices of dresses, but it was 50-year-old Penelope Cruz's gown that stole the show.

Dressed in floaty white silk chiffon, Penelope's beautiful Chanel gown was inspired by a Spring/Summer 1992 design from the brand, with a modern take.

© Getty Penelope Cruz's cape added extra glamour to her Oscars dress

Penelope's dress featured a light-as-air halter neck design, complete with sparkling buttons down the bodice. The design had pretty peplum detaining at the waist which overlayed the flowing skirt – but it was her statement train that ensure all eyes were on the actress.

© Getty Penelope Cruz's dress featured sparkling buttons

The train fluttered across her slender shoulders, cascading to the floor and billowing out behind her as she walked the red carpet and took to the stage to present an award during the prestigious ceremony.

Penelope was the presenter of choice to award Walter Salles his International Feature Film award for I'm Still Here.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Penelope Cruz took to the stage to present an award

Accessorising her bridal white gown, Penelope added a bounty of glittering Chanel jewellery, including diamond 'Soleil' earrings paired with a matching ring boasting a dazzling round-cut diamond.

© WWD via Getty Images Penelope Cruz wore Chanel to the 2025 Oscars

The Spanish actress also wore a 'Comète Aubazine' diamond ring and 'Soleil 19 Aout' brooch, housing a 22.10-carat yellow diamond – a sparkling night indeed!

Chanel is an obvious choice for Penelope, who has been an ambassador for the French brand since 2018. She wore the classic brand for her first-ever Oscars appearance in 2000, opting for a midnight blue gown.

For her 2022 attendance at the film awards, Penelope wore the brand again, opting for a dramatic black dress with similar button-down detailing to her 2025 dress.

© Getty Images Penelope Cruz also wore Chanel to the 2022 Oscars

This year, Penelope was not joined by her actor husband, Javier Bardem – perhaps because she was taking on presenting duties, as opposed to accepting an award herself.

Read on to see Penelope's best Oscars looks over the years…

1/ 5 © Getty Penelope Cruz at the 2009 Oscars 2009 saw Penelope wore a lace trim, strapless dress to the Oscars.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Penelope Cruz at the 2020 Oscars In 2020 Penelope wore a similar neckline to her 2025 Oscars dress

3/ 5 © Getty Penelope Cruz at the 2007 Oscars Penelope opted for a princess-worthy pink dress for the 2007 Oscars.

4/ 5 © Getty Penelope Cruz at the 2014 Oscars Chiffon is a favourite of Penelope's for Oscars dresses, as evidenced by this romantic pink number in 2014.

5/ 5 © Getty Penelope Cruz at the 2012 Oscars Penelope oozed old school glamour at the 2012 Oscars.



