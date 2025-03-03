Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penelope Cruz wows in bridal white gown complete with statement cape
Subscribe
Penelope Cruz wows in bridal white gown complete with statement cape
Penelope Cruz at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © WWD via Getty Images

Penelope Cruz wows in bridal white gown complete with statement train

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's Oscars gown was created by Chanel

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sunday saw Hollywood's glitziest event take place, with everyone who's anyone taking to the red carpet at the Oscars.

Stars including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Mikey Maddison and Zoe Saldana took to the red carpet, wowing with their choices of dresses, but it was 50-year-old Penelope Cruz's gown that stole the show.

Dressed in floaty white silk chiffon, Penelope's beautiful Chanel gown was inspired by a Spring/Summer 1992 design from the brand, with a modern take.

Penelope Cruz at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © Getty
Penelope Cruz's cape added extra glamour to her Oscars dress

Penelope's dress featured a light-as-air halter neck design, complete with sparkling buttons down the bodice. The design had pretty peplum detaining at the waist which overlayed the flowing skirt – but it was her statement train that ensure all eyes were on the actress.

Penelope Cruz at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © Getty
Penelope Cruz's dress featured sparkling buttons

The train fluttered across her slender shoulders, cascading to the floor and billowing out behind her as she walked the red carpet and took to the stage to present an award during the prestigious ceremony.

Penelope was the presenter of choice to award Walter Salles his International Feature Film award for I'm Still Here.

Penelope Cruz at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © Penske Media via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz took to the stage to present an award

Accessorising her bridal white gown, Penelope added a bounty of glittering Chanel jewellery, including diamond 'Soleil' earrings paired with a matching ring boasting a dazzling round-cut diamond.

Penelope Cruz at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © WWD via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz wore Chanel to the 2025 Oscars

The Spanish actress also wore a 'Comète Aubazine' diamond ring and 'Soleil 19 Aout' brooch, housing a 22.10-carat yellow diamond – a sparkling night indeed!

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2025

Chanel is an obvious choice for Penelope, who has been an ambassador for the French brand since 2018. She wore the classic brand for her first-ever Oscars appearance in 2000, opting for a midnight blue gown.

For her 2022 attendance at the film awards, Penelope wore the brand again, opting for a dramatic black dress with similar button-down detailing to her 2025 dress.

Penelope Cruz wearing a black Chanel dress to the 2022 Oscars© Getty Images
Penelope Cruz also wore Chanel to the 2022 Oscars

This year, Penelope was not joined by her actor husband, Javier Bardem – perhaps because she was taking on presenting duties, as opposed to accepting an award herself.

Read on to see Penelope's best Oscars looks over the years…

1/5

Penelope Cruz at the 2009 Oscars in an off the shoulder dress© Getty

Penelope Cruz at the 2009 Oscars

2009 saw Penelope wore a lace trim, strapless dress to the Oscars.

2/5

Penelope Cruz in black at the 2020 Oscars© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz at the 2020 Oscars

In 2020 Penelope wore a similar neckline to her 2025 Oscars dress

3/5

Penelope Cruz at the 2007 Oscars in a pink dress© Getty

Penelope Cruz at the 2007 Oscars

Penelope opted for a princess-worthy pink dress for the 2007 Oscars. 

4/5

Penelope Cruz at the 2014 Oscars in a pink floaty dress© Getty

Penelope Cruz at the 2014 Oscars

Chiffon is a favourite of Penelope's for Oscars dresses, as evidenced by this romantic pink number in 2014.

5/5

Penelope Cruz in a powder blue dress at the 2012 Oscars© Getty

Penelope Cruz at the 2012 Oscars

Penelope oozed old school glamour at the 2012 Oscars.


Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More