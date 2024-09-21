Penelope Cruz, 50, is a vision in bridal lace gown

Penelope Cruz oozed Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging lace gown as she attended the red carpet opening of the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

The 50-year-old actress looked stunning in the white floor-length dress featuring sheer tulle straps, a fitted lace bodice a mermaid-style skirt, and a contrasting black bow.

© COOLMedia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Penelope looked sensational in the white floor-length dress

Styled to perfection, the Pirates of the Caribbean star completed the look with a black clutch bag, a pair of sparkling drop earrings, and a matching statement ring.

Penelope's hair looked incredible in voluminous waves that framed her face, while her soft glam makeup complemented the look as she sported a touch of brown eyeliner, a flutter of mascara, and a nude lip with a hint of shine.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the Film Festival with her husband Javier Bardem, 55. The pair looked loved-up as they posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet, and Javier matched his wife by wearing a navy suit with a white shirt and a black bow tie to coordinate with Penelope's dress.

© COOLMedia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The couple beamed on the red carpet

Penelope and Javier's love story

The A-list couple have been married for 13 years after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas in 2010. The pair share two children, Leo, 12, and ten-year-old Luna, although they tend to keep their home life away from the spotlight.

Javier was awarded the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award during the event, and he was seen to praise his wife.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Skyfall actor said: "To a woman who I love and who I’ve shared a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are and how you can be responsible for life, the life of your children, the life of your family, your mother, your friends, the life of others, the many people that you don’t know that you suffer for and you take care of and undoubtedly the life of this gentleman who’s here, who loves you and thanks you very much for it."