Penélope Cruz stuns in tiny leather micro shorts you can't miss – photo

When it comes to wearing shorts, Penélope Cruz says the shorter they are the better!

It was definitely the right call for her latest photoshoot with V Magazine, for which she stunned in a variety of sultry leather looks.

The Ferrari actress took to Instagram this week to share some glimpses of the editorial, and fans were especially enamored with the pair of tiny, black crocodile leather shorts she wore in one of the photos.

In the shot, she's wearing the leather shorts, which have a billowing structure and ruffled hem, paired with sheer black tights, knee-high boots, layered belts with ornate buckles and strands of pearls, and paired with a sheer black blouse.

The look, which was shot by photographer Jack Bridgland, was topped off with black leather gloves, more pearly and chain accessories, plus a black trucker hat turned sideways.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the photos, with one writing: "Always beautiful," as others followed suit with: "How gorgeous does this style look, just as all others," and: "So amazing!" among a sea of heart-eyes and fire emojis.

For the February issue of the magazine, Penélope was interviewed by fellow A-Lister Dua Lipa; back in May of last year, the two co-chaired the Met Gala along with Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Vogue EIC Anna Wintour, as it honored the work of late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

"Those two days that we spent together [at the Met Gala in 2023], I got addicted to you and I've been missing you so much," the Chanel ambassador endearingly told the "Training Season" singer during their conversation.

© Getty Penélope wearing Chanel at the 2023 Met Gala

They also spoke about Penélope's latest role – that of Laura Ferrari in the Michael Mann-directed film about Enzo Ferrari – and she said: "[Laura] was a real character, but not a lot of people knew about her," adding: "Everyone knew about Enzo, he was a very idealized, iconic figure."

"They prefer to keep her in the shadows like she was all her life. I realized that she actually did a lot for the company," she went on, noting: "She was not crazy like people would tell me in the street, she was deeply depressed because she had lost her son and, also, her husband went to create another family and had another son with somebody else. Everyone where they lived knew except for her. So she was broken."

