8 wildest fashion moments at the 2024 Oscars: From Margot Robbie's curve-defining corset to Emma Stone's ripped dress

The 96th Academy Awards saw a fleet of A-listers descend onto the red carpet at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre on Sunday night.

With Hollywood's biggest night also comes the opportunity for sartorial sorcery, and the star-studded guests at the Oscars did not disappoint. Historically, awards season has spurred on some of fashion's most outrageous red carpet moments ever.

At the Oscars in 2001, Icelandic singer Bjork graced the awards in a tulle swan dress and proceeded to 'lay' six eggs onto the carpet. In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in a billowing Dior gown that was so heavy it caused her to trip up the stairs while picking up her award.

This year, there was no shortage of impossibly high heels, body-distorting corsets and fashion faux pas at the Oscars. From Emma Stone's ripped Louis Vuitton gown to Margot Robbie's breathtaking (literally) corseted bodysuit, see the most outrageous looks from the Academy Awards.

Emily Blunt's structured Schiaparelli gown © Mike Coppola Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt opted for a gravity-defying Schiaparelli gown to honour her first Oscar nomination. Statuesque and standout, Emily's corseted dress featured floating shoulders, a waist-cinching bodice and the outline of exposed underwear beaded onto the front.



Liza Koshy's sky-high platforms © John Shearer Actress Liza Koshy's sky-high platform heels appeared to be her downfall - literally - at the Oscars. Looking sublime in a scarlet off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown, the YouTube star suffered a nasty fall when her towering heels toppled beneath her.



© FREDERIC J. BROWN Like a true comedian, the raven-haired beauty laughed off the incident and quickly carried on as normal after her tumble - though that can't have been painless! "I'm joining a legendary group of women, like J.Law, who fell on the red carpet," said Liza.

Margot Robbie's body-defining corset © Daniele Venturelli After several months of plastic fantastic dressing, Margot appeared to have finally broken her Barbie streak as she chose to wear an all-black strapless gown to the Oscars amid her Best Actress snub. Stepping out wearing one of her most-daring outfits to date, Margot later slipped into a show girl-inspired Thierry Mugler corset from the late French designer's 90s archives. Beaded and jewelled, Margot's golden bodysuit gave her an exaggerated silhouette and impossibly defined curves.

Emma Stone's super-tight peplum dress © Mike Coppola Even an Oscar-winning Best Actress suffers from wardrobe malfunctions. Emma Stone was a mint delight in a custom Louis Vuitton peplum gown, with corset detailing and a silhouette-hugging column skirt.



© PATRICK T. FALLON Just before her Best Actress speech, the super-tight number ripped at the back. "My dress is broken. I'm pretty sure it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'," the actress revealed.



Olivia Munn's 'stand up' gown © Arturo Holmes X Men: Apocalypse star Oliva Munn admitted her custom Fendi column gown was a "standing up dress" when she shared a hilarious video en route to the Oscars. The fitted halterneck gown, which rippled down the actress' silhouette like liquid metal, was so delicate she was unable to sit down during her journey. We wonder what she did inside the ceremony.



Florence Pugh's beaded corset © Mike Coppola Gravity-defying shoulder straps appear to be a theme amongst the stars of Oppenheimer, as Florence Pugh twinned with co-star Emily Blunt in a metallic Del Core gown that boasted floating straps. Her fitted dress included a healthy dose of glittering crystals, a sheer corset bodice and petal-shaped hardware at the hips.



Anya Taylor-Joy's delicate Dior gown © Mike Coppola The actress paid homage to Dior’s 1949 Junon design with this intricate look that took 3,500 hours of embroidery work to come together.



© Doug Peters - PA Images With a dress that delicate, we can't imagine Anya Taylor-Joy would want to do much dancing in it - which is probably why she slipped into a far more moveable black mini dress for the Vanity Fair After Party.

