Kim Kardashian finally wears Princess Diana's necklace after $200,000 sale

Back in January 2023, Kim Kardashian snapped up Princess Diana's iconic amethyst and diamond Attallah cross necklace at a Sotheby's auction for $197,453.

Since then, fashion watchers have been keeping an eye on the Kardashians star, waiting to see when she would finally wear the statement necklace.

Last week, a photo of Kim wearing the necklace during a fitting emerged, with Maison Margiela's Image Director Alexis Roche posting a snap of Kim wearing the cross with a dramatic dress in the same shade.

© Instagram/@lexyroche The influencer wore Princess Diana's beautiful cross pendant

While the look was extraordinary, Kim clearly decided it would not be the outfit with which she debuted to cross, because the 44-year-old finally wore Princess Diana's necklace on Saturday night at the at 2024 LACMA Art And Film Gala in LA.

Such a statement-making piece of jewellery requires an equally dramatic outfit, and Kim certainly pulled out all the stops, wearing the purple cross with a plunging white dress, courtesy of Gucci.

The neckline on the angelic dress reached to Kim's navel, leaving plenty of space for the necklace to sit pride of place on her chest.

© Getty Kim Kardashian finally wore Princess Diana's cross necklace

The mother-of-four added an oversized men's coat, and not content with the one opulent necklace, also wore a Bvlgari pearl choker.

© Getty Kim Kardashian is the only person other than Princess Diana to wear the Atallah cross

For her beauty look, Kim's stylist. Chris Appleton, swept her trademark dark hair into a deep side part, adding hair extensions for volume.

The Attalah cross necklace

While Kim was inspired to buy the necklace thanks to her love of the late Princess Diana, it was never owned by the royal family and was in fact loaned to Prince William's mother by her friend Naim Attallah who bought the piece in the 1980s.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing the Attallah Cross

According to Attallah's son Naim, Diana was the only person to ever wear the necklace – until it was purchased by reality royalty Kim.

"When I was growing up, we'd always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn't been seen in public since she died," he said last year- before Kim took the piece on its first outing in many years.

© Getty Kim added an oversized jacket to her look

Kim is known to collect items worn by her idols – not only is the proud owner of Princess Diana's cross, she also owns jade and diamond bracelets previously belonging to Kim's muse, Elizabeth Taylor, which she purchased at auction in 2011.

The Skims owner also made homage to another of her inspirations, Marilyn Monroe, wearing the late actress' dress to the Met Gala in 2022.

© Getty Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's dress

We wonder what the reality star will snap up next…