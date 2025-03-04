Goldie Hawn left shocked by daughter Kate Hudson's revelation: 'It took a second to sink in'

Goldie Hawn boasts an extraordinary career, with decades of experience under her belt at the helm of Hollywood. Much less is known about the star's early life before her rise to fame, as she has kept many of her childhood memories private, sharing them only with those closest to her.

However, thanks to her daughter, Kate Hudson, fans have been given a glimpse inside Goldie's growth to stardom, with the hit singer dedicating her new song "Right on Time" to her mom.

The single, which is part of the 45-year-old's new album Glorious, is a tribute to her mother. In an interview with Glamour, Kate opened up about the inspiration behind the song. "The story I'm telling is just these little things that she's told me about her childhood and her growth, and what her life was before she became famous," she said.

© Getty Images The mother-and-daughter duo share a close relationship

Despite being an inspirational figure to many around the world, Goldie was still taken aback by her daughter’s heartfelt revelation. Kate shared: She loved it! I mean, at first I think she was, it took a second to sink in because she was like, 'Is that about me?' I was like, 'Yes'. And then when she heard it again…"

The song acknowledges the passion Goldie had for the arts as a young girl but the different route she assumed she would take. "She really thought she was going to have a very simple life and have a dance school. She thought, oh, I'm going to marry a dentist, which was her dream at the time. But then her life just led to these series of things, because she loved to dance and she wanted to perform. It just found her along the way, and all these new opportunities."

Kate detailed how "Right on Time" is for aspiring talents who have an urge to break into the industry despite it not being their most obvious pathway. "It's really a song about what that is for young girls, when they don't think that's what their life's going to be, but they have this thing that pulls at them and it's just magic," she added.

© Getty Images Kate's new song is a tribute to her mom

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star described the song as a "love letter" to her mom as it traces "the story of her youth".

"I think we're the keepers of our parents' stories, and we get to share them with our children and we get to share them with your community. I really believe in that third-generational respect and care. But I get to do it in music and then share it with the world, which is really fun for me," she explained.