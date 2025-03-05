Kate Hudson and fiancé's big family move driven by daughter Rani

Kate Hudson recently shared that her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, has expressed a desire to relocate to the "woods" — a move sparked by their daughter, Rani.

The Running Pointactress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to promote her new Netflix series and discuss her relationship with her growing children.

Kate revealed that her six-year-old daughter is her biggest observer when it comes to her acting work. "Rani is like my great critic," she shared.

"She watches everything I do and she has something to say about it. On the set of Running Point she was always like, 'Now mommy, I don't know why you went to the desk like that?'. Well because, and she's blocking notes, that's the joke. And she's like 'but it's not funny'. And I was like, 'well mauve it'll be funny when you never see it'."

The actress also explained how her youngest child has inherited her flair for fashion while being extremely particular about style and aesthetic. "She [Rani] just got a pair of high heels," said Kate.

"She puts them on first thing in the morning with her like pajamas."

"Rani is very much a Libra," Kate added.

"Everything's very aesthetic and even like architecture, she'll walk into a building and she'll just be like 'the light is really amazing in here'."

However, it seems Rani's meticulous personality is too much for her dad to handle as Kate joked that her fiance wants to move away from the glitz and glamor. "Danny wants to like move into the woods. He's like, 'we're moving into the woods. We're taking everything from her'. You got to do it. Lots of sparkles," she said.

Kate is clearly her daughter's mother as she stunned in a shimmery mini-dress for her latest appearance on the talk show. Styled by Marc Eram, the star donned a sparkly, semi-sheer number from Roberto Cavalli that was embellished with intricate silver sequins all over and fringed tassels on the hemline. The garment boasted a keyhole cutout on the bodice and was adorned with a stylish collar.

The actress teamed her gown with open-toe heels accented with silver straps and a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings. Kate's luscious blonde locks were styled by Jacob Rozenberg into an effortless updo framed by curtain bangs while her makeup oozed radiance with a brown shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink glossy lip by Quinn Murphy.