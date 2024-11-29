Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham's £28k fashion buys will make you swoon
Harper Beckham most expensive fashion buys

The youngest Beckham child has expensive taste

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Harper Beckham may be just 13 years old, but the teenager fascinates people almost as much as her mogul mother when it comes to fashion.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Harper has an incredible wardrobe, just like her mum

 Victoria Beckham is almost as famous for her love of designer goods as her Spice Girl hits, so the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to her youngest offspring, that's for sure!

WATCH: Harper Beckham gives Kylie Jenner a run for her money in latest post

We've rounded up Harper's most expensive fashion buys, from the Burberry dress she wore at age three, to the £10k necklaces she sported a few weeks ago. 

Which one is your favourite?

Harper donned an oversized Goyard tote bag© Getty Images

Goyard Artois PM Bag, £1,400

Harper carried this elite tote bag in November as she was photographed on the streets of Paris. This stunning arm candy in navy is so exclusive, you can't purchase a new one online - you have to go directly into the store.

David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham at wedding

Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag, £ 2,737

Back in April, Harper carried one of the most famous clutch bags of the age, a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag. Harper has the white version and wore it alongside dad David at a wedding. Made in exquisite, buttery calf leather, the roomy style can fit everything a teenager needs - from lipgloss to a phone.

Harper and victoria beckham at prada caffe© Instagram

Prada Re-edition 2000 satin mini bag, £2,100

This dazzling, super sparkly bag screams Y2K style and Harper aptly carried the lilac number when she visited the Prada cafe in Harrods.


Harper Beckham in blue floral dress with Louis Vuitton bag posing with mum Victoria © Instagram

Louis Vuitton 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag, £2,000

Harper has been pictured with the discontinued designer accessory a few times and we think she may have borrowed it from her mother's wardrobe as it's highly regarded as a vintage piece.

Harper Beckham wearing Gucci shoes in 2016 in New York City. © Getty

Gucci Mary Janes, £350

Harper made a very chic statement in 2016 when she was just four years old, wearing a pair of patent leather Gucci Mary Jane shoes, which cost £350 a pop.

Harper sat on David Beckham’s lap in a beige trench coat with long hair. Together, they attended a fashion show, showing off her budding style and his dapper appearance.© Jeff Vespa

Burberry Sleeveless trench coat dress, £810

Aged just three years old, Harper went to the  Burberry review show in 2015, wearing a bespoke sleeveless trench coat as she sat next to Anna Wintour.

Harper Beckham wearing white dress during Paris fashion week

Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces, £10.9k

In Paris earlier this year, the teenager made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an £18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty

Cartier 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet' £7,050

Harper often sports an impressive stack of stunning gold bracelets, including a decadent Cartier style, which is widely regarded as a timeless keepsake.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen walking in Mitown on February 12, 2017 in New York City.© Getty

Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' £1,500

Sashaying on the sidewalk in NYC aged just six, Harper carried the hugely exclusive Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' in a trendy monochrome colourway.

Romeo and Harper Beckham were all smiles in a snap posted by their mother© Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Prada 'Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag', £950

Celebrating brother Romeo Beckham's 22nd birthday party, Harper carried the 90s style bag which is proving super popular on preloved sites right now.

