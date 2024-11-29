Harper Beckham's £28k fashion buys will make you swoon

Harper carried this elite tote bag in November as she was photographed on the streets of Paris. This stunning arm candy in navy is so exclusive, you can't purchase a new one online - you have to go directly into the store.
Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag, £ 2,737
Back in April, Harper carried one of the most famous clutch bags of the age, a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag. Harper has the white version and wore it alongside dad David at a wedding. Made in exquisite, buttery calf leather, the roomy style can fit everything a teenager needs - from lipgloss to a phone.
Prada Re-edition 2000 satin mini bag, £2,100
This dazzling, super sparkly bag screams Y2K style and Harper aptly carried the lilac number when she visited the Prada cafe in Harrods.
Louis Vuitton 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag, £2,000
Harper has been pictured with the discontinued designer accessory a few times and we think she may have borrowed it from her mother's wardrobe as it's highly regarded as a vintage piece.
Gucci Mary Janes, £350
Harper made a very chic statement in 2016 when she was just four years old, wearing a pair of patent leather Gucci Mary Jane shoes, which cost £350 a pop.
Burberry Sleeveless trench coat dress, £810
Aged just three years old, Harper went to the Burberry review show in 2015, wearing a bespoke sleeveless trench coat as she sat next to Anna Wintour.
Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces, £10.9k
In Paris earlier this year, the teenager made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an £18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.
Cartier 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet' £7,050
Harper often sports an impressive stack of stunning gold bracelets, including a decadent Cartier style, which is widely regarded as a timeless keepsake.
Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' £1,500
Sashaying on the sidewalk in NYC aged just six, Harper carried the hugely exclusive Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' in a trendy monochrome colourway.