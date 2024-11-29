Harper Beckham's £28k fashion buys will make you swoon

Harper Beckham may be just 13 years old, but the teenager fascinates people almost as much as her mogul mother when it comes to fashion.

© Getty Harper has an incredible wardrobe, just like her mum

Victoria Beckham is almost as famous for her love of designer goods as her Spice Girl hits, so the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to her youngest offspring, that's for sure!

WATCH: Harper Beckham gives Kylie Jenner a run for her money in latest post

We've rounded up Harper's most expensive fashion buys, from the Burberry dress she wore at age three, to the £10k necklaces she sported a few weeks ago.

Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Images Goyard Artois PM Bag, £1,400 Harper carried this elite tote bag in November as she was photographed on the streets of Paris. This stunning arm candy in navy is so exclusive, you can't purchase a new one online - you have to go directly into the store.



Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag, £ 2,737 Back in April, Harper carried one of the most famous clutch bags of the age, a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag. Harper has the white version and wore it alongside dad David at a wedding. Made in exquisite, buttery calf leather, the roomy style can fit everything a teenager needs - from lipgloss to a phone.



© Instagram Prada Re-edition 2000 satin mini bag, £2,100 This dazzling, super sparkly bag screams Y2K style and Harper aptly carried the lilac number when she visited the Prada cafe in Harrods.





© Instagram Louis Vuitton 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag, £2,000 Harper has been pictured with the discontinued designer accessory a few times and we think she may have borrowed it from her mother's wardrobe as it's highly regarded as a vintage piece.



© Getty Gucci Mary Janes, £350 Harper made a very chic statement in 2016 when she was just four years old, wearing a pair of patent leather Gucci Mary Jane shoes, which cost £350 a pop.



© Jeff Vespa Burberry Sleeveless trench coat dress, £810 Aged just three years old, Harper went to the Burberry review show in 2015, wearing a bespoke sleeveless trench coat as she sat next to Anna Wintour.



Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces, £10.9k In Paris earlier this year, the teenager made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an £18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.



© Getty Cartier 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet' £7,050 Harper often sports an impressive stack of stunning gold bracelets, including a decadent Cartier style, which is widely regarded as a timeless keepsake.



© Getty Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' £1,500 Sashaying on the sidewalk in NYC aged just six, Harper carried the hugely exclusive Goyard 'Cap-Vert PM Bag' in a trendy monochrome colourway.

