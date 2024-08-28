Willow Smith rocks stunning bodycon dress and slicked back braids for latest appearance

Willow Smith is gracing everyone with her incredible stage presence as she supports Childish Gambino on his New World Tour. As she took to Brooklyn for her performance, armed with a guitar, she cut an impressive silhouette in a stunning bodycon dress.

© @willowsmith Instagram Willow looked gorgeous on stage

The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith took to the stage in a form-fitting brown dress with a high neckline and no sleeves. She paired the look with slicked back braids for a stunning look accessorized with a necklace, as she picked at the guitar and showed off her powerhouse vocals for the audience.

During her set she would change into a chocolate brown two piece: a tight fitting long sleeved top with a matching figure hugging skirt. During this part, she put down the guitar and focused on her vocals as she performed an incredible rendition of "Meet Me At Our Spot" while sitting on the stairs.

© @willowsmith Instagram Willow changed her outfit during the performance

This wasn't the first time the singer donned the stunning look, as she wore the same frock as she performed at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. During that performance, the "Wait A Minute!" singer wore her textured hair long and natural so it touched her shoulders as she performed.

© Scott Legato Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Willow is certainly stylish, as she regularly changes up her style and her hair with experimental new looks. Back in June, she shared a selfie of herself fresh faced with her brown, naturally curly locks on show for a casual look as she reshared her brother's new song "Roses."

© Instagram Willow Smith shares a selfie on Instagram in support of her brother Jaden Smith's new song

Back in March, she supported her dad Will at the premiere for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, she didn't disappoint with a trendy retro look. She stood statuesque in platform boots and a trendy check print jacket-dress and pants. The singer wore her hair in a perfectly coiffed, 70s style afro.

As well as touring with Childish Gambino, it's certainly been a busy year for Willow, who released her sixth studio album, empathogen, days before the Met Gala. That same week, she released her debut novel, titled Black Shield Maiden, which was written in collaboration with Jess Hendel.

Willow's parents were sure to support her through the momentous occasion, with her dad sharing a selfie of himself with a copy of the book on Instagram. He gushed: "Willow WROTE A NOVEL! I am soooooo proud!" Jada said of the book: "I couldn't put it down!"