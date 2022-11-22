Willow Smith rocks show-stealing cut-out top and edgy leather trousers Read what the legendary Smashing Pumpkin's had to say

Willow Smith looked out of this world when she took to the stage at the weekend for a once-in-a-lifetime appearance with Smashing Pumpkins – and fans are still in awe of her outfit.

SEE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon makes major bikini statement at State of Liberty

The 21-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has made a name for herself as performing artist Willow, and her millions of Instagram followers were ecstatic when she revealed her ensemble for the surprise live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday. Willow's high-waisted lux leather flared trousers, skin-tight cropped top and stacked platform Converse sneakers ensemble was a hit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paris Jackson tells Willow Smith about her relationship with mother Debbie Rowe

Willow shared a series of snaps on Instagram and she off-set the edgy buckle strap, all-black outfit with her trademark blue and yellow fluffy hat and glittery eyeshadow for a fun spin on the look.

The singer captioned the post with a cheeky: "Who wants that honey?"

Willow's eclectic fashion has fans transfixed

Legendary band, Smashing Pumpkins had invited Willow on stage during their headlining set at the Hollywood Bowl during a performance of their 1993 single Cherub Rock, and the band replied to Willow's post to say: "Thank you for joining SP on stage! You rock!"

Meanwhile, Willow's 10 million strong Instagram following enthused about how she had just shared the "cutest pics of all time" and one advocate labelled the star "the flyest of all time".

SEE: Kelly Rowland shuts fans down in the fiercest corset ballgown

MORE: Hailey Bieber is a summer goddess as she goes forest bathing in chic bikini

The surprise Smashing Pumpkins collaboration

Willow made a name for herself with her hit song Whip My Hair in 2010, which landed her a month-long gig as the opening act in Justin Bieber's worldwide tour soon after.

However, the 21-year-old still enjoys plenty of downtime, Willow loves to share photos of her adopted rescue dog named Korn and the singer was spotted enjoying a rare date night with her boyfriend De'Wayne Johnson back in October.

In images obtained by the MailOnline, the 21-year-old smashed the denim look in a longline denim jacket featuring bold vertical contrast stitching, and button-down detailing in a classic American vintage mid-wash blue hue with boyfriend-style jeans to match.

De'Wayne complemented Willow's look with his own identically-coloured boyfriend jeans proving that she is a style inspiration to many.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.