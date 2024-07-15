Geri Halliwell-Horner pairs chic with casual in pristine blazer and jeans for outing with husband

It was a weekend of epic sport, so Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner joined the festivities with an outing to Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday in Chichester.

The former Spice Girls star, who was accompanying her Formula One Red Bull boss husband at the annual event, looked spot-on when it came to her outfit.

The mother-of-three opted for casual elegance with some crisp white jeans, paired with a cream blouse and pristine-cut blazer over the top.

© James Bearne Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell, English singer look on during day 4 of the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Geri, 51, chose her go-to colours white and cream but added a splash of colour thanks to the blue detailing on her shirt.

Polishing off the ensemble, the former pop star wore large, burgundy-coloured rimmed sunglasses with a neutral Gucci shoulder bag and beige chunky platform heels.

Geri is rarely not by her husband's side regarding racing events. Christian is the Principal at Red Bull racing, meaning the couple, who wed in 2015, often jet around the world attending various Grand Prix events in the racing calendar.

Last week, Geri and Christian, who are parents to seven-year-old Monty, attended the Grand Prix festival in Silverstone last week and they made it a family affair.

The couple took along their young son as well as Geri's 18-year-old daughter, Bluebell, who she shares with her former partner, British film director Sacha Gervasi, and Christian's daughter Olivia, 11, who he shares with his ex-wife, Beverley Allen.

© James Bearne Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwelllook on during day 4 of the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Goodwood on July 14, 2024 in Chichester, England

Geri and Christian's love story

Christian and Geri are said to have met in 2009 when Geri was a plus-one invitee at the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the pair didn't become an item until 2014 and, a year after that, they tied the knot at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of their family and friends.

Two years later, Geri welcomed their son, Montague, who they affectionately call Monty.

MORE: Geri Halliwell-Horner's fireplace at huge country mansion with husband Christian could rival Hampton Court

MORE: Meet Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian's blended 'modern' family: Bluebell, Olivia, and Montague

© James Bearne Geri Halliwell wife of Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner reacts during day 4 of the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Bluebell, who was nine years old at the time of her mother's 2015 wedding, made the sweetest gesture on the special day by walking her mother down the aisle wearing a little blue dress and a flower crown made of freesias.

Geri has opened up about the "modern" dynamic that the family enjoy. "I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content," she said previously.

© Dave Benett Geri and Christian wed in 2015

"We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2023, Christian said: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty," he explained. "It's totally harmonious."