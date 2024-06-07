Geri Halliwell-Horner stuns in white shirt-dress in new Dior video

Geri Halliwell-Horner gave graceful elegance in a new video capturing behind-the-scenes from the Dior fashion show on Monday 3 June.

The former Spice Girl, 51, attended a behind-the-scenes look at the history of Dior in Scotland at the 'Dior in Scotland' exhibition at the luxury hotel Gleneagles.

© Getty The event took place in the gardens of the castle

It is the same hotel which hosted the Spring-Summer show of 1955 where 172 looks were presented; designer Christian Dior chose Scotland because of his appreciation for British tailoring, but more specifically fabrics like flannel and tweed.

"What I love about Dior, it has always celebrated the female form which is fantastic," explained Geri. "But this is the evolution of time."

Geri wore an all-white ensemble to the event, choosing a white shirt-dress with a turtleneck cardigan and off-white suede heels.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle

She accessorised the look with pearl earrings, a plush white bag and a simple yet effective make-up that highlighted her natural beauty. "There's a power in covering up," the singer previously told the Sunday Times Style. "I didn't realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

The simple A-line skirt is a favourite of Geri's: "You've got me if you give me a skirt or a dress with pockets," she told Dior's creative director, proving that even pop stars can be relatable.

WATCH: Geri goes behind-the-scenes at Dior

The show took place at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, where Dior unveiled their 2025 Cruise collection.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri put together what Geri called a "powerful, feminine" collection, inspired by Mary, Queen of Scots, and tartan. "Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant," said Geri at the end of the video, showing her enthusiasm.

© WWD Han So-hee, Yuko Araki, Geri Halliwell and Minnie Driver

Geri was not the only celebrity at the event, as Jennifer Lawrence, Rosamund Pike, Emma Raducanu, Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams were also in attendance, bringing the A-List glamour to Scotland.