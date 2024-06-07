Geri Halliwell-Horner stuns in white shirt-dress in new Dior video

Geri Halliwell-Horner gave graceful elegance in a new video capturing behind-the-scenes from the Dior fashion show on Monday 3 June.
The former Spice Girl, 51, attended a behind-the-scenes look at the history of Dior in Scotland at the 'Dior in Scotland' exhibition at the luxury hotel Gleneagles.
It is the same hotel which hosted the Spring-Summer show of 1955 where 172 looks were presented; designer Christian Dior chose Scotland because of his appreciation for British tailoring, but more specifically fabrics like flannel and tweed.
"What I love about Dior, it has always celebrated the female form which is fantastic," explained Geri. "But this is the evolution of time."
Geri wore an all-white ensemble to the event, choosing a white shirt-dress with a turtleneck cardigan and off-white suede heels.
She accessorised the look with pearl earrings, a plush white bag and a simple yet effective make-up that highlighted her natural beauty. "There's a power in covering up," the singer previously told the Sunday Times Style. "I didn't realise that. I don’t need to overshare."
The simple A-line skirt is a favourite of Geri's: "You've got me if you give me a skirt or a dress with pockets," she told Dior's creative director, proving that even pop stars can be relatable.
The show took place at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, where Dior unveiled their 2025 Cruise collection.
Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri put together what Geri called a "powerful, feminine" collection, inspired by Mary, Queen of Scots, and tartan. "Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant," said Geri at the end of the video, showing her enthusiasm.
Geri was not the only celebrity at the event, as Jennifer Lawrence, Rosamund Pike, Emma Raducanu, Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams were also in attendance, bringing the A-List glamour to Scotland.