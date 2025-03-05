Cameron Diaz steps out in Paris in red-hot dress ahead of baby son Cardinal's milestone 1st birthday

Cameron Diaz has joined the fashion jet set in Paris for one of its busiest weeks.

On Wednesday, the Back in Action actress was spotted attending the Stella McCartney show for Paris Fashion Week, which also saw attendance from First Lady Brigitte Macron, Anna Wintour, Olivia Colman, Ivy Getty, Kate Moss, Christina "Tinx" Najjar, and Chiara Ferragni, among others.

Her outing comes some months into her comeback, as she had largely retreated from the spotlight, or at least acting, for the last ten years and instead focused on raising her two kids with husband Benji Madden, daughter Raddix, five, and Cardinal, who will be one this month.

For the star-studded event, Cameron looked fabulous as ever in a drapey, red silk number paired with matching heels and a coordinating red lip to boot, plus a light beige trench coat.

While there, she was seen posing for pictures with the French first lady, the Vogue editor in chief, as well as designer Tom Ford and rapper Ice Spice.

Her visit to Paris comes just a few weeks before she'll be celebrating quite the milestone at home: her baby boy Cardinal's first birthday.

© Getty Cameron attended the Stella McCartney show

Like with her first-born Raddix, Cameron and Benji welcomed their second child via surrogacy, and only shared news of their new member of the family once he was born.

In an Instagram post on March 22, 2024, they shared: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden."

© Getty Images The actress looked flawless

The joint announcement continued: "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours."

© Getty She posed with several fashion icons

Speaking earlier this year about her ten-year hiatus in a behind-the-scenes clip for her comeback movie Back in Action, she shared that "if I was doing anything other than just sort of being a mom and living my day-to-day," it was focusing on her wine company, Avaline.

© Instagram Cameron and Benji celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on January 5, 2025

"That was pretty much it," she said, adding: "I'm just trying to stay alive just like every other mother. I'm just trying to keep it going."

And though she keeps her kids completely out of the spotlight and doesn't share photos of them, she hasn't shied away from publicly gushing about motherhood. During an Instagram Live back in 2020, she shared: "It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time."