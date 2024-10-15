Geri Halliwell stuns in flowy white skirt and overcoat as she marks remarkable milestone

Geri Halliwell was a vision in white as she stepped out at the 75th Cheltenham Literature Festival on Saturday.

© Shutterstock Geri was at the event to promote her new book

The former Spice Girl, 52, was at the world-famous book festival to promote her new book, Rosie Frost Ice on Fire. She was onstage alongside her "dear friend", presenter Emma Freud, to discuss the new book, reveal the cover and talk about her journey from being Ginger Spice, to the role of activism in her life and her new career as an author.

Dressed in her signature all-white, Geri wore a white overcoat, a white jumper and a pleated midi skirt to complete the look. She wore her shoulder-length hair in wavy curls and accessorised the outfit with pearl earrings and a gold necklace, keeping the makeup look simple with a red lip.

© Shutterstock Geri's glamorous all-white look was a far cry from her Spice Girl days

Geri's signature style

The pearl earrings are a favourite accessory of Geri's, who also wore them with another all-white look when attending the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle earlier this year. She opted for a similar look then, layering a coat over a jumper and long A-line skirt, accessorising with gold jewellery.

© Getty The former Spice Girl posed in a chic ensemble at the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle

Her all-white wardrobe

In a photoshoot and interview with The Sunday Times Style, Geri exclusively wore white shades for the photoshoot. It was noted she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.

Colour experts have previously shared with HELLO! the royal family's reasons for wearing white, many of which also relate to the former Spice Girl. Colour Psychologist and Design Director, Tash Bradley, explained: "White means clarity of thought. To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're being, not minimalist, but it's very clean. It's very pure, it's very soft. It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on."

© Instagram Geri even wears white to ride horses

Geri's career as a writer

Geri's first book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, was published in October 2023

The book’s description reads: "Suddenly orphaned and alone, Rosie Frost is sent to the mysterious Bloodstone Island—home not only to a school for extraordinary teens, but also a sanctuary for endangered species. There, Rosie confronts a menacing deputy headmaster, a group of mean girls intent on destroying her, and shocking family secrets. She also discovers that history can come to life in ways she never could have imagined."

© James Bearne Geri is a style ion in her own right

In a statement at the time, Geri said: "Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time – and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the world.

"I hope her strength in the face of adversity and to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives."