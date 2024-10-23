Anna Kendrick proves she's the woman of the hour in super flattering mini dress

Anna Kendrick has been taking New York by storm while she promotes her terrifying new movie, Woman of the Hour, but her wardrobe has been far from spooky.

For a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at members club 92NY, the actress donned a little black taffeta dress by Congtri that featured floral embellishments near the collar and button down detailing.

© Jason Mendez Anna Kendrick looked sophisticated in all black outfit

On her feet, she opted for a simple pair of black stilettos that were in keeping with the overall monochromatic aesthetic of the look.

Anna Kendrick's New York Style

The actress, who just made her directorial debut, had a busy day as she was spotted in a total of four different looks for a sunny autumnal day in New York, which saw temperatures reach highs of 27°C.

Stepping out of ABC Studio the redhead opted for a navy milkmaid style dress that flattered her waist. Paired with a pair of brown heeled suede boots and a light brown suede bag she managed to make the look seasonally appropriate, despite the warm weather.

© TheStewartofNY Anna looked radiant in the New York sun

For an appearance on The View with Whoopi Goldberg, to discuss her new crime thriller, she opted for an ultra feminine Markarian mint green lace dress with bow detailing on the shoulders.

© TheStewartofNY The mint dress looked beautiful against Anna's auburn hair

The NYC based brand is loved by celebrities including Kate Hudson and Priyanka Chopra, and is known for its glamorous designs.

The fourth look saw the A Simple Favour star in an all white mini skirt suit set. A pair of brown leather heels matched the buttons of the blazer that nipped in at the waist, while an on trend burgundy leather bag completed the look.

© XNY/Star Max The cream two-piece looked super chic

Anna's new film, Woman of the Hour

Her first film as director and actress, Woman of the Hour, premiered on Netflix last week and has already received an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A chilling thriller, the movie is based on the true story of a woman, named Cheryl Bradshaw, who met a serial killer on a TV Dating show called The Dating Game but turned down the date after getting strange vibes from the criminal backstage.

© Leah Gallo/Netflix Tony Hale as Ed and Anna Kendrick as Cheryl in Woman of the Hour

The film has been dubbed the "most terrifying movie of this year", with viewers praising Anna’s acting skills, as well as her talent for directing.

Talking about the triumphant decision to both star in and direct the movie, Anna said: "Once I pitched myself to direct the movie, I realised that I love the character, but I love the movie as a whole significantly more than I love the character."