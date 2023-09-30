Harper Beckham sparkles in £10k jewels as she supports mum Victoria – and Princess Kate would approve

Harper Beckham has been following in her mum Victoria's fashionista footsteps with her perfectly put-together outfits. The star nailed her all-white ensemble at Paris Fashion Week on Friday – but our eyes were on her dazzling jewellery.

The 12-year-old showed her support for her mum as she attended Victoria's SS24 Fashion Show, sitting front row between her dad David Beckham and her older brother Cruz, 18.

© Getty Harper looked angelic in a white gown alongside dad David

Harper looked angelic in a white maxi gown that featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps, accessorising perfectly with a pair of beige Prada heeled mules and a white clutch bag.

It was the tween's glittering jewellery that elevated the stylish look though. Harper opted for two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces to complete the look; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.

© Instagram David showed his support for his wife Victoria on Instagram

David took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of himself and his two youngest children at the show, and the 48-year-old wore a black suit jacket and matching trousers with a pair of socks and sandals, whilst Cruz looked stylish in a double denim co-ord and green Converse trainers.

Harper isn't the only star that's a fan of the Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery brand, as Princess Kate and Queen Camilla have also been spotted with the luxury pieces in their jewellery collection.

© Getty Kate wore her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery to the BAFTAS 2020

The Princess of Wales wore a necklace and earrings by the designer brand back in 2020, when the royal stole the show in her stunning Alexander McQueen gold and white gown for the BAFTAS.

Royal fans at the time questioned whether Princess Kate was inspired by Queen Camilla, who owns a similar pair of silver drop earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.