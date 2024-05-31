Jaden Smith, 25, makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Sab Zada after almost four years

Will Smith's son Jaden, 25, has gone public with his girlfriend Sab Zada, four years after they were first linked.

The pair made their public debut at the red carpet for Will's new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles on May 30, 2024. Jaden wore baggy black cargo pants with a white shirt and skinny black tie, and accessorized with a black tactical vest.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sab Zada and Jaden Smith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Sab also wore all black, looking chic in an off-the-shoulder corset dress with a sheer skirt.

The lovebirds were first spotted together in September 2022, when they were seen hand-in-hand outside of a movie theater with friends. They've since appeared on each other's social media accounts; on February 14 2022, Valentine's Day, the couple went to Disneyland and posed for pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sab and Jaden were first linked in 2020

They were also seen holding hands at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.

Sab is an activist and social media influencer, and is also represented as a model by Select Model Global. She has been making music for several years, and in 2021 released two singles including one called 'Peter Pan'. Her first EP, Hafren, debuted in June 2023.

© Instagram Sab shared her own pictures from their trip to Disneyland

Jaden is an actor, who made his film debut with his father Will in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. His first single came as a guest performer on Justin Bieber's 2010 single, "Never Say Never," and he later signed with Roc Nation and Interscope Records to release his debut studio album, Syre.

In 2022, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Bieber's album Justice.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Also at the red carpet was Jaden's sister Willow, with the 23-year-old towing over her family as she posed in platform boots and a trendy check print jacket-dress and pants, while her hair was voluminous in a perfect 70s style afro.

Will's eldest son Trey, his wife Jada – it was their first appearance since news of their split in 2023 – and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, were all also in attendance.

© Eric Charbonneau Willow towers over her mom Jada

Will reunited with longtime collaborator Martin Lawrence for the new Bad Boys installment. The duo have been co-starring as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Bennett since the original 1995 movie.

In the latest, Will and Martin return for another caper as they go on the run after the death of their commanding officer Captain Conrad Howard, who is framed in a corruption case.