The reason behind Jaden Smith's bizarre Grammys outfit that left fans very conflicted

Jaden Smith quickly became a major talking point from the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, despite not being nominated for any prizes or performing.

The 26-year-old musician hit the red carpet with his younger sister Willow Smith, who was nominated her very first Grammys, wearing a Louis Vuitton suit and an odd headpiece.

Jaden quickly struck up discourse online with his ABODI headpiece, an entire black castle with multiple turrets that he wore like a helmet, with his face poking through the gate.

The Romanian brand shared on social media that the design, which retails for just over $4,600, was inspired by Transylvanian history, specifically vampire castles and gothic architecture.

"Jaden Smith wore ABODI's iconic 'Vampire Castle' sculptural headpiece. We custom made the castle for his red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards. The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori," their post reads.

Dora Abodi, the Founder and Art Director of ABODI shared a statement after the look quickly went viral as well, writing: "The fields of fashion and music are intended for enjoyment and the pursuit of creativity, allowing individuals to express themselves freely and experience life and art to the fullest."

Jaden wore an entire black castle on his head with his Louis Vuitton suit

"The ABODI now famous Transylvania, serves as a symbol of audacity, fortitude, and an embrace of folklore and legends," she continued. "It functions as a medium to recall one's childhood and to retain a sense of playfulness and borderless creativity in relation to shapes, fabrics, concepts, colours, textures, fashion, and art."

"Furthermore, it facilitates the establishment of creative partnerships and the cultivation of individuals who serve as sources of inspiration and motivation. ABODI, as an art and fashion forward project, has always represented more than a mere fashion brand; it is a designation that bears the family name, and a space where like-minded creatives can congregate."

Jaden's ABODI headpiece quickly went viral

It concludes: "The establishment of an autonomous and creative domain where ABODI Transylvania's legendary creatures, including myself, can freely create and feel at home, has been a long-standing ambition. The sense of elation and gratitude is profound."

Funnily enough, Jaden has in the past spoken about his love and appreciation for vampiric and gothic culture — including his assertion that he actually was one.

"During a period of my life, I was Gothic. I was only wearing black and I was hiding from the sun because I was a vampire."

In a 2016 interview with Numero, he explained: "During a period of my life, I was Gothic. I was only wearing black and I was hiding from the sun because I was a vampire."

"I was a vampire, for real," he continued. "I could not expose myself to the sun and I was only wearing black trench coats." He clarified at the end that he doesn't think he is one now, using it to justify his then-new foray into more colorful, outlandish fashion.

Their dad Will Smith was also present for the tribute to Quincy Jones

Also present at the Grammys ceremony was Jaden and Willow's father Will Smith, making his first major award ceremony appearance since his appearance at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, when he slapped Chris Rock. Will narrated the musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones at the Grammys.