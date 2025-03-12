5 Zara fashion staples that are under £30 right now

If there's one high street store that always delivers, it's Zara. No matter what you are looking for, you will always find it either online, or on the shelf.

From basic pieces you'll be wearing in years to come, to trend-led items that are happening right now, you'll find the lot in the Spanish store.

© Getty Images Everyone loves Zara

Plus, the store's fanbase is enormous. Everyone from Meghan Markle to Olivia Palermo is spotted in their threads.

If you're budget shopping and still want to update your wardrobe, shop our picks that are both timeless yet modern and perfect for 2025, all for under £30.

The slinky dress

This season, it's all about the drape and this fabulous frock in a charming raspberry red shade is an ideal number for a party.

This slinky number is £29.99

It looks so much pricer than the pricetag suggests, and can be teamed with high heels, or even layered up with a chunky knit and trainers for a more relaxed, casual look.

High waisted jeans

The mighty high waist, no matter what shape, is straight up the most flattering style of denims money can buy.

These Zara jeans are just £27.99

They streamline your torso and hold everything in. This dark denim pair could be reamed with a towering pair of stilettos for 70s disco fever.

The suede jacket

The suede jacket exploded onto the scene this year to much admiration and it's easy to see why.

Zara's 'faux suede jacket' is down to £25.99

Great for layering and a transitional piece that will carry you through to the summer, it's a very 'of the moment' design. This black number is down to £25.99 at Zara and the darker tones would even work throughout winter too.

Bucket bag

The brilliant bucket bag was all over the catwalks this season and is one of the handiest styles of arm candy out there.

This Zara bucket bag looks like a designer item

Roomy, compact yet still relatively small, they come with a drawstring fastening which is durable. This sleek chocolate brown design looks like the Jimmy Choo version and the knotted detail is so high end.

Sandals

Ok, it may seem a little early, but you can never plan for your summer wardrobe early enough in our book, and these flat sandals look majorly chic.

Zara black sandals with gold metal piece

They are finished with this striking gold detail at the centre and would look just as pristine with linen trousers as they would with a pencil skirt.