Kathie Lee Gifford shares joy over baby news in celebratory family post

Kathie Lee Gifford loves nothing more than being a mom and her family have a lot to look forward to in the coming months as she's about to become a grandmother too.

The former Today star shared her joy as the due date nears in a heartfelt tribute to her son Cody this week.

Kathie was marking Cody's birthday, and couldn't resist mentioning their baby to be as she praised her son. "So grateful to be able to spend Cody's 32nd birthday with him and his beautiful wife Erika and their precious baby to be. Happy Birthday, Cody!" she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "When they grow up and have families of their own, it's so great to be able to spend birthdays with them," while another wrote: "You are such a wonderful mother and you will be an amazing grandmother too!" A third added: "Such an exciting time for your family. Happy birthday Cody."

The star announced the exciting news back in December in a celebratory Instagram post. She wrote: "I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

Kathie Lee Gifford celebrated her son and soon to be grandchild

Alongside the post, the author shared a montage of clips featuring her son and his wife from their wedding day. Fans rushed to congratulate the doting grandmother-to-be, with one writing: "Congratulations Grandma!" while another wrote: "Omg Cody is going to be a daddy! Congratulations!" A third added: "Congratulations, being a grandma is the best."

The mom-of-two told People how she first found out the news, revealing: "I had just arrived home to begin my book tour on the Today Show the next morning, adding that she was seated at a table with Cody and Erika and their longtime friend Christine Gardner.

The former Today star is a doting mom

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time. It was a two-sided frame and mine read, 'Can't wait to meet you Grandma,' on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound.

"It took a moment to crystalize to be that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby to and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, 'What about me?'"

Kathie shares her two children with late husband Frank

She added: "It still hasn't hit me fully!" On the excitement at watching her son become a father, she told the publication: "I have long believed just by watching my children with other children and babies for years now that they are both made for parenthood.

And I'm so grateful that they both chose partners who are equally so." Cody and Erika tied the knot in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony attended by just their parents and siblings.

