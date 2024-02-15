Gwen Stefani is so fierce in mob wife-worthy fur coat and skyscraper heels

Gwen Stefani was spotted arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set on Wednesday and even her daytime looks are fierce.

The Voice coach, 54, walked on to set hand-in-hand with her country music legend husband Blake Shelton, 47, looking like a trendy mob wife in a fabulous leopard print fur coat which she paired with a pair of 2000s-inspired dark-wash flared jeans that had pockets stitched on to the leg in a vertical line.

© Getty Gwen rocked a fabulous leopard print coat

Just being bumped to second spot in the style stakes by her eye-catching jacket were her mega heels that were bright red and featured an intense platform and block heel.

The No Doubt singer ditched her signature high ponytail for a romantic blowdried down do with the front of her platinum blonde hair pulled away from her face in a noughties-style quiff.

The 'Don't Speak' hitmaker added a dramatic makeup look to up the ante on her take on a casual look. Gwen's skin was matte and flawless whilst her deep brown smokey eye with heavy eyelashes added a sultry touch. Her nude lip ensured attention remained on the eyes.

Her husband looked so content walking alongside his wife in a matching pair of dark wash jeans with a black shirt.

© Instagram Gwen rocked a bird-like look

For her appearance on the popular late-night chat show, Gwen stunned in a totally different look. The 'Sweet Escape' singer wowed in a pink slinky catsuit that was covered in an ethereal print that looked like bird feathers.

The garment featured dramatic billowing sleeves and a lace-up cut-out on the chest that came into a halterneck. Gwen rocked the same feminine hairstyle but added a touch of drama as her hair seemed to have gained even more body and height.

Centrestage were her blushed cheeks which added to the girly feel of the look and we loved how she added an edge to her look in the form of a graphic manicure and chunky rings.

Just the day before Gwen delved deeper into her Barbie-worthy wardrobe pulling out another pink look but with a workwear twist and that hair…sensational. The singer was seen at an event for her beauty brand GXVE Beauty wearing a hot pink oversized two-piece suit with a bold feathered detail that snaked around the neck and down the lapel.

© Instagram Gwen rocked a hot pink suit to her GXVE event

She paired the suit with a white tank top, white stilettos, and a typically Gwen eccentric hairdo – a sleek ponytail with some of her hair gathered on the crown in a bun and the rest left to trail down her back that was cut bluntly straight on the end and dipped in pink dye.

© Getty Gwen wore a balletic look on The Voice

Gwen has proved that she is loyal to a pink look and can rock the colour in any form. Just before Christmas the 'Just A Girl' singer looked like a balletic princess in a stunning tulle ballgown with a corseted one-shoulder bodice and matching gloves.

Meanwhile, we're still crushing on her beautiful tweed look that was paired with a pair of unexpected latex pink boots and black fishnets. The tie completed the preppy aesthetic along with her glossy lip for a glam finish.