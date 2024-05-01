Gwen Stefani stuns in 2000s mini skirt and fishnets for rare red carpet with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to an outlandish look, but it is rare that she heads onto the red carpet, showing off her iconically outrageous sense of style, with her husband Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt star, 54, was seen with her country music legend beau, 47, at the Los Angeles Premiere of The Fall Guy at Dolby Theatre where she could easily have had fans thinking it was the noughties.

© Getty Gwen Stefani looked so 2000s-coded

Gwen stunned in a plaid fitted cropped blazer in shades of green, yellow, red, and black. The buttoned jacket with boxy shoulders was styled with the matching mini skirt with an asymmetrical hemline.

© Getty Gwen Stefani wore her signature fishnets

In true Gwen style, the 'Just a Girl' singer rocked black fishnet stockings and wore the most unexpected black platformed heels which had long fur around the ankle.

© Getty Gwen's shoes had fur around the ankle

She carried a red printed shoulder bag with studs on the strap that wouldn't have been out of place in her original No Doubt wardrobe.

The 'Sweet Escape' hitmaker usually wears her hair in a slicked high ponytail but on this occasion, she swapped her swishy style for a softer down do with her face-framing pieces swept off her face.

© Getty Gwen rocked a cobalt winged liner

Her makeup added another avant-garde layer. Her skin looked flawless and she wowed with a cobalt blue eyeliner and glossy nude lip. The mother-of-four rounded off her look with a graphic manicure.

Meanwhile, her 'God's Country' hitmaker husband wore his go-to casual attire - a black shirt and blazer paired with dark-wash jeans.

© Getty Gwen Stefani revived her plaid wardrobe for Coachella

Gwen put her plaid wardrobe on full display when she reunited with No Doubt at Coachella in April. Among her incredible stage wardrobe was this cobalt blue plaid and fishnets combo which she teamed with rhinestone-encrusted biker boots and a statement red lip.

© Getty Gwen has maintained her youthful fashion sense

The happy couple was last seen together when they performed onstage during day one of the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

© Getty Gwen rocked triple denim

Gwen looked killer in a double denim skirt and cropped jacket co-ord with a black bralet underneath. Unsurprisingly, the 'Hollaback Girl' singer styled her look with black fishnets and also popped on a pair of denim knee-high boots.

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed onstage at the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Blake opened up about meeting his wife on The Voice in 2014. "The first season she was on The Voice we met [but] we really didn't talk that much," he revealed.

© Getty Gwen and Blake met as coaches on The Voice

"If you would've told me the first season that we met that what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about. What are you talking about?'" but endearingly added: "It's crazy how things work out."