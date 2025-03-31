Why everyone is ditching regular bras right now and swapping to sustainable

As women, most of us wear bras every single day of our lives. It's a very important wardrobe essential to provide innate support to our breasts, and also to keep us comfortable and streamline our shape in clothes.

Because of this, we can accumulate so many - I for one have far too many to count and they take up a lot of space in my ever-growing chest of drawers.

© Getty Images Women wear bras every day - finding the right shape is key

Why should our bras be sustainable?

Our bras contribute to a huge amount of fashion waste, due to the materials they are predominately made from. Plus, some of the fabrics aren't particularly breathable and can be pretty uncomfortable - especially harsh fabrics and sticky-out underwire.

© Lemonade Dolls These days, comfort and sustainability is key

Ever had that tell-tale red mark on your skin after you've taken your bar off at the end of the day? Yep, us too.

Making our wardrobes more echo-friendly should start with our bras and knickers, and trying to do all that we can to help with the zero waste movement is imperative when looking after our planet.

Best sustainable bras

I've looked into the best choices for suitable bras and how they practise what they preach.

Stripe & Stare - best non underwire bra

Although the mighty Stripe & Stare are known for their insanely comfortable knickers and PJs (I've tried both, insanely cosy FYI) their bras are also responsibly sourced. I adore their padded bra with zero underwire.

Stripe and Stare's 'Smooth Sculpt Padded Bra', £40

Co-founder of Stripe and Stare, Katie Lopes, tells HELLO: "I was a buyer primarily buying top-end contemporary fashion brands such as Rag and Bone and Zimmermann. We sold underwear as well and had famously comfortable thongs. The store was in London and I knew our customers would love knickers that were super comfortable yet still cool and attractive for everyday use.

"When it comes to our bras, we only use Tencel fibres across our range, as it is so soft. These fibres are scientifically proven to be 2-3 times softer than cotton but still made of natural fibres that breathe with your skin. We never use underwires as we don’t think they are comfortable so everything is a soft bra shape which means we have to work hard to get the support through the design. We wear and test everything we launch relentlessly beforehand so we can stand by them always being super comfortable and practical whilst still looking great – these are our USPs.

Best sustainable underwire bra by Nudea

I've been wearing Nudea's 'Stretch Boss Full Cover Bra' £48 / $70 and honestly, it not only fits like a glove, but I can hardly tell I'm wearing it, which is very unusual for an underwire bra.

Nudea's 'Stretch Boss Full Cover Bra', £48

Priya Downes, CEO and Founder of Nudea told HELLO: "All our products are made from natural or recycled fabrics. On the recycled fabrics - which are man-made - we also only use deadstock; i.e fabrics that have already been created, we don't create our own run of new fabrics that will leave excess post usage.

Nudea's briefs are some of the most comfortbale out there

All our fabrics are designed to offer the best support whether you are an A cup or GG which means better posture and no digging or scratching. In addition, choosing either natural or recycled fabrics that are breathable and moisture-wicking, means less skin irritation. A great example is our sleepwear is 100% organic cotton and the breathability of the fabric contributes to a good night's sleep as the fabric is a natural temperature regulator."

Best sustainable bralette

As a gal with large boobs, I was pretty scared about wearing a bralette but this design by Lemonade Dolls holds me in, and uplights my chest without any sagginess whatsoever.

Lemonade Dolls bras are ethically designed

Lemon Fuller, founder of Lemonade Dolls, told HELLO: "At Lemonade Dolls, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword - it’s built into the very fabric of our brand (literally!). Every bra we create is made using recycled materials, from our delicate lace to the supportive power mesh. Choosing recycled fabrics is a conscious decision, even though they cost 30% more than non-recycled alternatives. For us, sustainability is worth the investment because we believe in creating lingerie that not only makes our customers feel incredible but also looks after the planet.

Lemonade Dolls 'Everyday Eco Fuller Cup Bralette', £28

Our commitment goes beyond just fabrics. All our packaging is either biodegradable or made from recyclable paper, ensuring that every Lemonade Doll purchase treads lightly on the environment. But sustainability isn’t just about materials.

We are also so proud of our incredible family-run audited factory that we visit often. The skilled garment makers are an extension to our team and share our ethical values. Looking ahead, we’re taking transparency to the next level. In 2026, we’ll be launching our Product Passport, giving customers full visibility into where their lingerie comes from, from the mills creating the yarn to the moment it lands in their letterbox."