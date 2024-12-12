Carrie Underwood 'so excited' by new development at 400-acre family farm

Carrie Underwood has an estimated net worth of $120 million – and she isn't afraid to invest some of her fortune back into her 400-acre family farm.

The American Idol judge, 41, has a green thumb and once referred to her garden as her "happy place" and last year she installed a 16ft by 28ft greenhouse that would allow her to grow all her own fruits and vegetables year-round.

WATCH: See inside Carrie Underwood's impressive greenhouse

Her persistence has paid off as on Wednesday, Carrie shared her excitement over being able to pick her first mandarins.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer posted a photo of two juicy mandarins alongside the caption: "Ahhhhh!!!! Picked my first mandarins today! I'm so excited!!!!"

Carrie added another photo which also showed off her homegrown limes, which she captioned: "And here they are posing with some of their greenhouse lime friends… Yes! Those are limes (limes turn yellow as they ripen)."

The singer's greenhouse has featured heavily in her social media posts since it was installed last February, with Carrie frequently showing off the results of her homegrown fruits and vegetables.

© Instagram Carrie was delighted with her homegrown mandarins

The greenhouse is filled with L-shaped beds, rectangular beds, and round beds, as well as outdoor raised beds.

Inside is also a potting bench that Carrie has placed on the south side of the building which sits in between citrus trees.

© Instagram Carrie grows her own fruits and vegetables

There are also herb beds and seeding tables with a variety of plants growing everything from arugula, chives, wild strawberries, squashes, carrots, beets, radishes, and tomatoes.

The sprawling land is also home to a chicken coop where Carrie homes hens and collects fresh eggs for her family to enjoy.

© YouTube Carrie's greenhouse sits on her 400-acre farm

It also boasts a huge orchard where she has countless trees that grow apples and peaches as well as smaller shrubs for blueberries and blackberries.

Carrie previously gave fans another peek at her garden that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, and watermelons.

© Instagram Carrie often shows off her homegrown fruits and vegetables

Sharing a video on Instagram, Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

Carrie lives in Franklin, Tennessee, with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five.

She and Mike spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

© Instagram Carrie's family farm is also home to cows and chickens

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.