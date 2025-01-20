Carrie Underwood's suffers malfunction while singing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Carrie Underwood was honored to perform "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

But the singer divided fans with her appearance at the historical event.

Carrie wowed in chic, grey dress which was a far cry from her famous glitzy onstage outfits as she belted out the tune faultlessly. She looked elegant, calm and relaxed and Trump could be seen mouthing "wow," when he heard her voice.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood performs at the inauguration of Donald Trump

It didn't start well though, as the band who were supposed to be supporting her had a malfunction. She therefore made the crowd laugh by asking for their help before singing acapella.

Celebrity attendees from Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos watched on as Carrie sang.

It wasn't long before social media was alight with fans commenting on her performance. Many TV anchors also addressed her professionalism over the situation with Savannah Guthrie calling her a "pro."

© Getty Images Carrie belted out America the Beautiful

With the event being political-divisive, it wasn't surprising that Carrie received mixed reviews.

While there was no denying her impressive vocal prowess, not all fans were happy to see her perform and said they were "disappointed."

Carrie previously addressed her decision to sing at the presidential inauguration and said she felt gratitude and as sense of duty.

© Getty Images Carrie is used to show-stopping onstage outfits

In a statement obtained by USA Today, she said she was "honoured" and "humbled."

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Carrie shared.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

© AFP via Getty Images Trump was sworn in as the 47th POTUS

Many have applauded her for putting patriotism above politics, but there were others who questioned her morals.

She's previously refused to reveal her political views.

Back in 2019, she told The Guardian: "I like to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it's not like that."

© AFP via Getty Images Carrie sparked a reaction with her rendition

Joining Carrie are opera singer Christopher Macchio, who performed the National Anthem, Lee Greenwood to sing his 1984 hit "God Bless America," and the Village People.

The latter shared a statement as well on their official Facebook page, which read: "We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump's campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump."