Carrie Underwood showcases toned legs in dazzling mini dress during extra special concert

No one does better Las Vegas fashion than Carrie Underwood, and for her birthday week, she really aced it.

The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer celebrated her 41st birthday last week, and did so with a round of concerts in Las Vegas as part of her Reflection residency at the Resorts World hotel, which resumed on March 6.

Now, with her residency coming to a quick break, she's recapped some of her most dazzling on-stage outfits for fans.

As the weekend came to a close, Carrie took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from her last time on stage before her residency resumes in May.

She first shared a black-and-white photo of her passionately singing into the microphone, wearing a sequin bedecked jumpsuit with sparkly, tinsel-like tassels for sleeves.

The country star next shared a whimsical photo where rain is falling on the stage, and she's wearing a blue trompe l'oeil style gown mimicking a waterfall, with a high-low cut showcasing her envy-inducing legs.

Carrie further posted photos that featured her residency's impressive stage design, plus more of her bejeweled outfits, and glimpses of the massive crowd of adoring fans.

"Fun crowd last night @resortsworldlv in #Vegas!!!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Last one tonight until May! Let's goooo!!! #Reflection #VegasBaby."

© Denise Truscello Carrie often favors sequins, fringe, and high-low hems

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about the pics, with one writing: "She gets prettier and prettier as time goes on," as others followed suit with: "You were AWESOME!!" as well as: "Entertainer of a lifetime," plus another one of her followers added: "Whooo Carrie! You are stunning! The purple dress is my favorite."

For her birthday, the Resorts World made sure both Carrie and her fans got to celebrate, by hosting a slew of "Carrie Underwood-themed specials and activations" throughout the property for the week. "Thanks for the birthday surprises at the show last night @resortsworldlv !!! I felt very loved!!!" Carrie then wrote in a separate Instagram post.

