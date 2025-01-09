American Idol's Carrie Underwood prepares for shift in family life with sons and husband

Things are looking a little different in Carrie Underwood's house!

Ahead of her debut as a judge on American Idol in March, the singer has been enjoying time at home in Nashville where she lives on a huge ranch with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons.

But Carrie confessed she's prepping for a shift in the family dynamic with an Instagram post shedding light on her home life.

Following a joyful festive season with Mike, and their boys Isaiah and Jacob, it was time to get back into a routine.

While Carrie made the most of her downtime and indulging in her passion cooking, she revealed her children are heading back to school.

© Instagram Carrie prepared for her boys to head back to school

After showcasing her baking skills with photos of her latest creations, she wrote: "These are for my boys' breakfasts this week... back to school baby!"

Carrie is used to the challenges of being a working mom who juggles her career and her family, although she confessed it was a transition when she first became a mom.

"I remember when we first found out we were gonna have [Isaiah], it was like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,'" she told People.

© Instagram Life is busy on the ranch for Carrie Underwood's sons

"But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it’s all about."

She and Mike are raising their children away from the spotlight on a 400-acre farm in Tennessee.

Country living looked idyllic as they rear animals, grow crops and make the most delicious-looking meals.

© Instagram Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher

But Carrie insists behind closed doors they're like any other family.

"It’' real,” she said of their home. "I love that our house is a mess and there's toys everywhere. I'm constantly trying to make it not a mess, but it is and that's OK. I love that my life isn't so glamorous."

She added: "I give motherhood my all. I give entertaining my all. Hopefully everything will be OK and so far it has been. We are figuring it out as we go."

© Instagram Carrie's expansive backyard

Carrie is replacing Katy Perry on the 23rd season of American Idol, and will judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The role will take her away from her family with remaining auditions around the US and the live shows being filmed in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Carrie back on American Idol

AI will premiere on March 9, 2025.

Speaking about what she'll bring to the judging panel, Carrie told Sirius XM host, Buzz Brainard: "I like to think that I am versatile. Hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I'm thinking."

"I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind. And I think that's the whole point, because people are coming in and, you know, it's dreams.

© CBS Photo Archive She'll be away from her family while filming American Idol

"You're a part of somebody’s story from that moment on. I think it’s important to be honest, but it's also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge."